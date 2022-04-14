Amy Livesay: MCPS District 1 school board trustee candidate

There are 13 candidates who have filed to run for six trustee positions opening up across four district’s this year to serve on the Missoula County Public Schools board.

The spring school election will be conducted through mail-in ballots that must be received by the county election office no later than 8 p.m. on election day, May 3. No polling places will be open on election day.

Voters will also be asked to decide on operational levies depending on where they reside.

Last month, trustees approved running a $294,791 elementary general fund levy, which would have an approximate annual tax increase of $2.78 on properties with an assessed value of $100,000. They also approved running a high school district general fund levy of $525,962, which would have an estimated annual tax increase of $2.76 on properties with an assessed value of $100,000.

Taxpayers who live in the MCPS Elementary District 1 would pay both the elementary and high school levies if approved by voters.

Regular voter registration is currently closed, however late registration is available through noon on Monday, May 2. Voters cannot register on election day due to changes in state law.

For more information on how to register to vote or to check your voter registration status, visit the My Voter Page by the Montana Secretary of State’s Office online.

The Missoulian contacted all candidates running in the upcoming school election for a candidate Q&A. Beth Wanberg declined to participate. Their responses can be found below and have been lightly edited for length and clarity.

Amy Livesay

Age: 49

Occupation: Business owner and mother

Education: BS in Social Work and Human Development and Family Studies

Family: Happily married for 20 years to my husband Mark. We have 2 children, Eli, 12 and Emme, 9. I also have a step-daughter, Lauren, who is 27, 23 llamas and one dog named, Bridger.

What inspired you to run for school board?

Year after year, the standards for our schools are lowered and the kids fall further and further behind. After COVID, our students are even further behind and our teachers are stressed out. Why are we constantly settling for such mediocrity in our schools for the teachers and the next generation of leaders. We can do better! In addition, for the past few years, the board has not listened to parents and teachers but rather the superintendent. This needs to change. The superintendent works for the board and the community, not the other way around.

If you are elected to the board, how do you plan on facilitating the relationship between the school board and community?

The board must prove that they actually listen and respond to the community. As a board, if we are truly listening, the community and parents should not only feel heard but see some of those comments take root in our actions. Parents and community members are losing the will to be involved because what they say and need has not mattered. Virtually everyone I talk to is longing for respectful dialogue.

What goals do you hope to accomplish if elected to the board?

I will protect the rights of parents, improve student proficiency in the basic subjects, lower teacher’s stress and frustration levels, assess the budget for spending inefficiencies in order to provide funds to recruit new teachers and support staff, hold to traditional values in curriculum, and create as much transparency for parents as possible. I would also do all I could to get A LOT of parents involved on a regular basis. The kids and the teachers need their help. This is a community effort.

Are there any issues in the Missoula County Public Schools district that you feel have not been addressed enough by the board in the past?

Yes. I believe the current board does not challenge the superintendent enough on virtually anything. Also there are virtually no sub-committees including a budget committee and no repercussions for truancy. Spending is a big issue as well as is transparency in sex education.

By the end of this school year, MCPS is expected to have $15.2 million left of its COVID relief funds to be spent by December 2024. What areas of the district do you feel should be prioritized to receive those funds?

Without knowing all the details, this is hard to say for sure. At first glance, I would suggest the funds go to those schools which are the most understaffed and who have a solid plan for getting their students up to grade level on reading, writing and math.

What steps should MCPS take to retain and hire teachers and other support staff?

We need to make sure that MCPS is a quality place to work. No one wants to work where they are not heard and valued, forced to teach things they do not agree with, or are underpaid. Over the past couple of years, teachers, like many others, have been beaten down by the constant controversy and tension. This can be remedied if we are willing to do the work. In addition, as I alluded to in a previous question, it seems quite possible that we could cut spending in other areas to provide for more financial incentives or to hire support staff.

