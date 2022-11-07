‘An affront to sovereignty’: SCOTUS to hear oral arguments on Indian Child Welfare Act

The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday will hear oral arguments for a case challenging the Indian Child Welfare Act, which controls how Native children get placed in foster or adoptive homes.

Legal experts, tribal leaders and advocates say if the Supreme Court were to eliminate or undermine the Indian Child Welfare Act (ICWA), the consequences would be dire for Native Americans in Montana. They argue Indigenous families would be separated at higher rates, tribes would risk losing members to assimilation, and other protections for Native Americans — including tribal sovereignty itself — could be at risk.

“ICWA is probably the only thing in Indian Country that is universally supported and that tribes agree upon,” said Chrissi Nimmo, deputy attorney general for the Cherokee Nation, a defendant in the case.

As the case worked its way through the courts, it gained substantial support from tribes nationwide, including from tribes in Montana. In 2019, 486 federally recognized tribes and 59 Native organizations filed an amicus brief defending its constitutionality.

“There are lots of different Indian law or Indian policy issues that divide tribes because of the individual differences among tribes, but that’s not the case with ICWA,” Nimmo said. "Tribes face lots of issues, but one thing that we know is universally true is you don’t have a tribe if you don’t have tribal members. That’s what we were seeing in this country (prior to ICWA’s passage). Tribal communities were looking around saying, ‘We don’t have any kids here. And if we don’t have any kids here, our entire tribe could cease to exist.’”

What is the Indian Child Welfare Act?

ICWA aims to protect Native children by giving their tribe and family opportunities to participate in adoption and foster-care decisions from which they may have previously been excluded. Enacted in 1978, ICWA came in response to decades of state child welfare and private adoption agencies separating Native children from their families.

The law requires that states place Native children in foster care first with an extended family member. If that’s not possible, the child should be placed with a family approved by the child’s tribe. And if that’s not possible, the child can be placed with a non-Native agency.

ICWA is often referred to as the “gold standard” for child welfare because of its added protections for Native children. ICWA requires caseworkers to make several considerations when handling a case, including: making active efforts to reach the family, identifying a placement that fits under ICWA preferences, notifying the child’s tribe and child’s parents of custody proceedings and working to involve the child’s tribe and parents in decisions.

What is Brackeen v. Haaland?

Lead Plaintiffs Chad and Jennifer Brackeen are a couple from Texas, who filed a lawsuit in 2017 seeking to adopt a 2-year-old Navajo boy over a Navajo family who was able to take the boy, according to Indian Country Today.

While the Brackeens won their case in Texas district court in 2018 and adopted the child, they joined several other plaintiffs, including the states of Texas, Louisiana and Indiana in challenging the constitutionality of ICWA in the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals. The appellate court judges issued a mixed opinion, allowing the Supreme Court to intervene.

Plaintiffs argue that ICWA is unconstitutional, claiming it discriminates based on race. According to the Washington Post, plaintiffs argued in a court filing that ICWA puts “'Indian children’ in a disfavored position, depriving them of a placement decision based on their best interests, and instead requiring placements" based on the child’s identity. They argue that non-Native adoptive parents end up “last in line to adopt an Indian child."

Defendants disagree. They say the law is based on tribal citizenship, which is a political classification, not a race.

Plaintiffs also argue that only states, not the federal government, have power in child custody. Tribal advocates counter that has never been true for Native children.

The data

Even with ICWA protections in place, Native children continue to be over-represented in the foster care system.

According to the National Indian Child Welfare Association, Indigenous children are four times more likely to be removed by state child welfare systems than non-Native children, even when their families face similar problems.

Frank Edwards is an assistant professor at Rutgers University, who studies national policies like ICWA and how child welfare contact varies from state to state.

According to Edwards, one of every four Native American children in Montana have a lifetime risk for being in foster care.

“I can’t overemphasize how incredibly high that is,” Edwards said.

The foster care rate is particularly high for infants and toddlers. In Montana, more than one in 10 Native 1-year-olds are in foster care.

“What this says is that the crisis ICWA was meant to address is ongoing,” Edwards explained. “If we remove those protections, this is going to get worse.”

When looking at professional mandated reporters, which includes medical workers, law enforcement, educators and social services, Edwards said in Montana, the most common reporter is law enforcement. Additionally, according to Edwards, the allegations in cases that led to the removal of a child were largely of neglect, rather than physical or sexual abuse.

“If we trust the data, it means these are virtually all poverty-related cases, and then they’re triggering removals at really high rates,” Edwards said, adding it’s possible there’s a lack of reporting when it comes to maltreatment cases. “So you have kids getting reported for things that we typically don’t want to see kids getting reported for because they’re not Child Protective Services problems, they’re poverty problems. And then they’re getting removed when they come into the system, so that’s really troubling.”

Edwards analyzes child welfare data nationally, and he said in states where there are “active affronts to sovereignty,” like in Montana, there are higher levels of family separation.

“We need to think about a removal as an affront to sovereignty,” he said. “Sovereignty is the lever we can use to draw these levels down.”

What do experts have to say?

Montana has dozens of qualified expert witnesses who intervene in ICWA cases. Qualified expert witnesses are tribal members across the state who provide expert testimony assessing the appropriateness of the removal and placement of the child. In these cases, they always try to assess what’s best for the child.

Rod First Strike is a cultural specialist for kindergarten through fourth graders in Polson. He said when it comes to ICWA cases, he is often asked, as an expert witness, to assess the cultural value potential adoptive parents can provide.

“What hurts Native kids is a lack of identity,” he said. “You can see that in our suicide rates. When you don’t have cultural identity or connection, you feel lost. It’s very much a part of who we are, so to have ICWA taken away, it says, ‘OK, your culture doesn’t matter.’”

First Strike said the argument that ICWA is unconstitutional is rooted in “white privilege.”

“People say ICWA is racist,” he said. “I just want to tell people, ‘You are trying to remove the rights of Indigenous people for having a say in where their kids go.’ That’s what white privilege is. It’s the ability for someone to tell you that what you’re doing is wrong and for you to still say, ‘No, it’s not.’ It’s another form of assimilation. It’s stripping us of our identity and our rights.”

If the Supreme Court undermines or eliminates ICWA, many fear what that precedent would mean for other laws that protect Native people.

“If ICWA is canceled, how else will they come for us?” First Strike asked. “These people don’t stop. We don’t need to be saved. Let us be.”

AnnaMarie White is a qualified expert witness who has testified in nearly 1,000 ICWA cases. She said the elimination of ICWA would “clear the way for the destruction of Native families, Native land and tribal sovereignty.”

“It’s a Trojan horse to get to these other issues,” she said. “Next, is tribal sovereignty, land rights and water rights.”

Nimmo said the idea that the court could find ICWA unconstitutional is “very, very scary in Indian Country.”

“If (the Supreme Court) can make that finding in regards to ICWA, they can potentially make that finding in regards to other laws that give either burdens or advantages to tribes,” she explained, adding that she thinks that’s why plaintiffs brought forward the case. “Quite frankly, I don’t think the individuals or attorneys involved on the opposite side are really concerned about Indian children. They are seeking to dismantle federal Indian law.”

In partnership with the University of Montana Native American Law Student Association and Montana Bar Indian Law Section, the ACLU of Montana is hosting an oral argument listening session on Nov. 9 from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. in the Castle Center at the University of Montana Law School. Students and others are welcome to attend and hear from Kekek Stark, a law professor, and Keegan Medrano, ACLU of Montana's policy director.