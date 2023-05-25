Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

At the bottom of thousands of college diplomas across Montana and the world, proudly hung on walls and offices as a symbol of a crowning achievement in countless lives, is the signature of Sheila Stearns, the first woman to serve as the Montana Commissioner of Higher Education and the 18th president of the University of Montana.

"She was a fierce advocate for the importance of education and how that would make a difference in people's lives," said her son, Scott Stearns, an attorney in Missoula. "So that signature on those diplomas means a lot to me and it should mean a lot to many people."

Stearns, who was 76, leaves a lasting legacy as a collaborator who could listen to and work with anyone, according to John Mercer, a Polson attorney who is the former speaker of the Montana House of Representatives and former chairman of the Montana Board of Regents. He worked with Stearns when she served as the Commissioner of Higher Education from 2003 to 2011. It's a position that oversees the Montana University System and it's a powerful, complicated job that requires all kinds of skills, Mercer said.

She got the job at a time when relations between the Legislature and the Board of Regents were strained, to say the least, he remembered. But Stearns quickly proved that she could talk to and work with people of all backgrounds in order to accomplish common goals.

"She was an amazing person," Mercer said.

Stearns grew up in Glendive, Montana, and attended UM, where she met her husband, Hal. They were engaged at Homecoming in 1967, where she was crowned UM's homecoming queen. She held a variety of jobs, including as a teacher and librarian at Whittier Elementary School, chancellor of UM Western in Dillon and president of Wayne State College in Nebraska.

"Obviously she was a giant, a legend in higher education circles," son Scott said. "Not just in Montana, but nationwide. She was known nationally as an executive to be respected and admired in academia. She was determined to make higher education better upon her leaving it."

But more than that, he said, she was a fantastic mother and grandmother.

"She was a terrific mom to my sister and I," he said. "And in these last few years, she just devoted her life to her grandkids. She traveled a lot to see them participate in sports events or choir concerts. She really made her kids and her grandkids her focus."

Seth Bodnar, the current president of the University of Montana, said that the school has lost one of its most ardent and loyal champions and the state has lost one of its finest leaders.

"Sheila was not just an incredibly successful leader, she was a dedicated public servant to her beloved Montana," Bodnar said. "She was called upon to serve in numerous service and leadership roles for our state throughout her lifetime, most recently as the chair of Montana’s Redistricting Commission."

Bodnar noted that she had four degrees from UM: A bachelor’s in English and history, a master’s in history, a doctorate in educational administration and supervision and an honorary doctorate in education in 2018. Sheila and Hal also received 2017 Governor’s Humanities Awards for their support of the humanities throughout their careers in Montana education.

"Above all, Sheila was a wise, generous, and caring friend to so many here at UM and across our entire state," Bodnar said. "I am deeply grateful for her mentorship, her sage advice, and her kindness to me as I joined UM, and I know that I am far from alone in calling her a role model. I will miss her dearly."

Scott Stearns said that although many people knew his mom as a "Griz" to the core, she was a supporter of all schools.

"She was a Bobcat, she was a Western Montana Bulldog, she had great admiration and love and respect for the tribal colleges and she was a fierce champion for community colleges and other schools and universities," he said. "She advocated for all schools. And most importantly, for people having access to education so they could improve their lives just as hers was improved."

Malin Stearns Johnson said she's gotten calls and emails from people all over the country with memories of her mom.

"Everybody talks about what an amazing person she was," Stearns Johnson said. "She was very kind, she connected to people easily and she didn't judge. Something that many people mentioned was that she was able to bridge the gap between all different viewpoints. She was very good at getting along with everyone."

There will be a public celebration of Sheila’s life on Friday, June 2 at 2 p.m. in the UC Ballroom on the UM campus in Missoula.