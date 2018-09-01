The aroma of sweet wood smoke filled the air in the parking lots surrounding Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday as fans tailgated in preparation for the first Griz football game of the season.
Even before the pregame crowd showed up, Bryan Hunt was already busy grilling marinated tri-tip steaks and making a four-cheese macaroni bake with bacon, ham and garlic.
Hunt, who’s from Missoula, has been coming to games for the past 20 years. He now lives over four hours away, but he still makes the drive during football season.
Although eating and drinking hours before the game is a long-standing tradition, fans like Hunt have an extra reason to celebrate this year with the return of head coach Bobby Hauck.
“We’re hoping he can rekindle some of the former magic,” Hunt said.
As much speculation and anticipation as there is around the season, there’s one thing for sure, and that’s that Griz fans take their pregame rituals seriously.
“When we walk in there, we have to be rolled in,” Gene Peterson said. He looked up as Hunt threw more steaks on the grill. “Not because we drank too much, but because we ate too much.”
“The first rule is never run out of food," Hunt said. "The second is never run out of drinks.”
“That’s a close second,” Peterson said.
Tailgating is as much of an American pastime as it is a family tradition. Kevin Kitchin has been coming to Griz games for 25 years, but his mother, Myrna Kitchin, has been in attendance since 1959. She comes for the food, the people-watching, and of course, the football.
Kitchin dedicates entire weekends to games, hosting barbeques in the parking lot the night before, in addition to the main event on game day.
By now, he has tailgating down to an art. He outfitted an RV with Bose speakers that blast songs like “Purple Rain” and “Wagon Wheel." Coolers, chairs, grills and a rug furnish the street in front of the bus.
As friends help him grill Alaskan halibut, brats and burgers, Kitchin disappears into the RV. When he emerges, he holds up one of 20 shirts he made for the game.
The shirt has a photo of Hauck and reads: “Make the Griz great again.”
“I’d like to see the Griz in the playoffs,” Kitchin said. “I think coach Hauck is bringing back the recipe for success. We have Dalton Sneed and we know it’s a time deal but we’re willing to wait.”
Winning means a lot to fans like Kitchin, but spending time with friends and family means just as much.
Kitchin points toward the stadium and then the “M” on the mountain. “Look at that view,” he said. “It doesn’t get any better than this.”