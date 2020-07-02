An Independence Day reminder: Fireworks illegal in Missoula

Missoula was getting ready Thursday to prepare for Fourth of July festivities, with professional public fireworks slated for July 3 and 4.
In preparation for Independence Day, city officials also sent out a reminder that most fireworks are illegal and cause safety hazards to people, wildland and animals.
The two public fireworks displays this year are being set up to account for the novel coronavirus pandemic and social distancing measures. The first will be at the Ogren Park Allegiance Field on July 3, following an 8 p.m. showing of "Shrek." The display hosted by the Paddleheads will have limited capacity with social distancing pods on the field. Four-person pods cost $100 and eight-person pods cost $200.
The second display will be hosted by Southgate Mall on July 4 at 10:30 p.m. The mall parking lot will be closed to the public after 6 p.m. as a COVID-19 precaution. The fireworks will be viewable from various spots around town or on an NBC Montana Facebook livestream, and accompanying music can be broadcast on Mountain 102.5 FM radio.
Fireworks are prohibited in the city, on open space city lands, U.S. Forest Service lands, and county parks and recreation sites. They are also illegal in Fort Missoula and the annexed areas at the west end of Missoula.
First time violators receive a $100 fine plus court costs, and repeat violators within the calendar year receive a $300 fine. Exceptions to the fireworks ordinance include “novelty” fireworks such as sparklers, poppers and toy smoke devices.
According to the National Fire Protection Agency, around 19,500 reported fires are caused by fireworks in the U.S. each year, 28% of which happened on the Fourth of July.
Police and fire departments will respond to incidents and complaints to the best of their resources, the news release said. Fireworks can start fires, which is dangerous in wildfire-prone Missoula. They can also frighten dogs and cause injuries to people and animals, leading to both the hospital emergency department’s and the animal control department’s busiest day of the year, said the press release.
People with fireworks complaints are encouraged to call 258-4850 instead of 911.
