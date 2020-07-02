An Independence Day reminder: Fireworks illegal in Missoula

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Missoula was getting ready Thursday to prepare for Fourth of July festivities, with professional public fireworks slated for July 3 and 4.

In preparation for Independence Day, city officials also sent out a reminder that most fireworks are illegal and cause safety hazards to people, wildland and animals.

The two public fireworks displays this year are being set up to account for the novel coronavirus pandemic and social distancing measures. The first will be at the Ogren Park Allegiance Field on July 3, following an 8 p.m. showing of "Shrek." The display hosted by the Paddleheads will have limited capacity with social distancing pods on the field. Four-person pods cost $100 and eight-person pods cost $200.

The second display will be hosted by Southgate Mall on July 4 at 10:30 p.m. The mall parking lot will be closed to the public after 6 p.m. as a COVID-19 precaution. The fireworks will be viewable from various spots around town or on an NBC Montana Facebook livestream, and accompanying music can be broadcast on Mountain 102.5 FM radio.

Fireworks are prohibited in the city, on open space city lands, U.S. Forest Service lands, and county parks and recreation sites. They are also illegal in Fort Missoula and the annexed areas at the west end of Missoula.