An old-fashioned local show to send off a drummer

It’s been several years since any musicians have played a “normal” show — indoors, at a music venue, for a usual-sized live audience, with a big bill of local acts.

So Jamie Rogers, a longtime Missoula drummer, wanted to have one more before moving.

With “Highway to Helena,” at the ZACC Show Room on Saturday, he’ll get a send-off with Junior, Worst Feelings, Cory Fay and the Good Goddamn, Ro Myra and DJ Paintbrush. He plays with Worst Feelings and the Goddamn; with Junior, too, when they reach out. Many of those groups haven’t been able to play regularly yet.

“I really want to see these people before I go, so booking a show for them is one way to make that happen,” Rogers said, adding that in the olden times, “we used to do this so regularly” that he’s “excited to see all these people in one place again.” Fay agreed that it felt special just to be doing a show that doesn’t have any special requirements — masks are suggested in the Show Room, but otherwise it’s like 2019.

Rogers and his wife, Carly Jenkins, own Killing Frost Farms in Potomac. With their distribution around the state, replanting themselves and their operation in Helena will save hours of drive time per week.

And while a town needs a river, small cities require drummers, too. Rogers modestly describes himself a “band drummer,” as opposed to a flashier player, and that is exactly what many bands seek.

“When there's one drummer who's willing, and has their own drum set, and is easy to deal with, it doesn't matter how good they are — they are a valued asset,” he said. Fay said he’d take Rogers, with a van, over the drummer of a certain well-known indie-prog band without one. The two were speaking in the basement of Fay’s rental house, which he was lucky enough to find, as practice spaces are rare now. The rehearsal room can fit the Goddamn four-piece — on the wall hangs a small painting they used for the cover of their concept album, “Greetings from the Apocalypse Club,” which they had completed before COVID and released during the summer of 2020.

Another qualification Rogers added was that if you “say yes most of the time” and “you have a vehicle that can move other people’s gear,” you’re good. He’s not even quitting, rather just hoping they don’t lay him off.

He counts at least 14 groups in his time here, some with a few of the standard asterisks of gigging life. One band for one show only. One where he plays every once in a while, and that was right before the pandemic. Many bands that aren’t active anymore.

Rogers moved to Missoula to study creative writing at the University of Montana. He wrote for the Missoula Independent, and began drumming around town in roughly 2007. His personal “golden age” would coincide with the VFW’s run, and when there were bills of local and/or touring bands somewhere around town most any night of the week, often for a dirt-cheap cover.

“I thought it was so cool that a town this size in the Rocky Mountain West was supporting touring musicians in that way — and a lot of like DIY bands, you know, that had nowhere to play between like Fargo and Seattle or whatever it was,” he said.

He played in not one but two tribute bands. The other tribute act is Close, but No Seger, a tribute to the “Turn the Page” scribe’s deep catalog of hits. The latter performed at the Mother Lode Theatre in Butte, for an audience, and a different one than a typical downtown gig.

The other tribute gig is Glass Spiders, a David Bowie tribute band made up of 11-odd musicians, had a set list that lasted three hours and performed at the Top Hat Lounge and the Palace, which he counts as a highlight among his time on stage.

Asked for war stories, he provided one that was memorable in a different way — a gig at the now-defunct Real Lounge below the Elk’s, when an amp and some stage drapery caught on fire.

