Anaconda man admits to trying to meet teen girl for sex in Missoula

An Anaconda man admitted Tuesday in federal court that he attempted to try to meet a teenage girl in Missoula and entice her into sexual activity last summer.

Terry Joseph Jette, 56, pleaded guilty to attempted coercion and enticement, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office. He faces a mandatory minimum 10 years to life in prison, a $250,000 fine and at least five years to a lifetime of supervised release.

On June 21, Jette started messaging a 13-year-old girl on Instagram who was actually an undercover FBI agent, according to government documents. He was made aware of her age when the conversation started.

Jette continued online communication until his arrest on July 9. During their communications, Jette sent an image of his genitals and requested nude images in return. He also initiated sexually explicit conversations, suggested a meeting and discussed bringing methamphetamine and condoms.

On July 8, Jette traveled from Anaconda to Missoula to meet the fictional girl, asking her to sneak out of her home. He was told she was unable to meet that day, and he then suggested they spend time together the following day in East Missoula, and again made statements about having sex with her and using meth.

Jette was arrested at the predetermined meeting location the following day. During a search of his vehicle, law enforcement found a condom, meth, Viagra and candy that the fictional girl had told Jette she liked during their messaging, court documents said.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Kathleen L. DeSoto presided at Tuesday's hearing. Sentencing was set for March 30, 2022, before U.S. District Judge Dana L. Christensen.

Jette was detained pending further proceedings.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Cyndee L. Peterson is prosecuting the case, which was investigated by the FBI’s Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force, the Montana Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office.

