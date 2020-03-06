Anaconda man sentenced on weapons charge

A 43-year-old Anaconda man will spend four years in federal prison after law enforcement found him in possession of an improvised destructive device.
Max Richard Arthur was sentenced Friday morning in U.S. District Court. His prison term will be followed a three-year period of supervised release.
Arthur was arrested in August 2019 after a woman called authorities to their home for a partner family member assault. Arthur, according to federal court filings, was holding a baby when officers arrived, and was wearing a bulletproof vest, tactical clothing, a holster, magazines and knives. After his arrest, local authorities found a bomb in the home. In an interview with law enforcement day after his arrest, Arthur admitted to making the bomb, according to federal court filings.
Federal prosecutors initially indicted Arthur in October on three charges: felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, possession of an unregistered firearm and unlawful manufacturing of a destructive device. Arthur signed a plea agreement with prosecutors and in November pleaded guilty to the unregistered firearm charge, which accounted for the destructive device not being registered with the National Firearms and Registration Transfer Record, according to court filings from prosecutors.
According to the initial complaint, Arthur told authorities he had built the bomb and planned on blowing up zombie mannequins with a friend. Court records state the bomb was essentially a glass jar containing nails and metal spheres that had been wrapped in plastic and fitted with a fuse.
In a February court filing, federal public defender Andrew Nelson wrote Arthur had moved away from his past life in Detroit, Michigan, where he was heavily entwined in gang culture. An individual associated with drug trafficking had been threatening Arthur, so “he essentially took matters into his own hands” when law enforcement declined to step in and help, Nelson wrote.
According to court filings, Arthur suffers from anxiety, depression and PTSD.