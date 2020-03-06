Anaconda man sentenced on weapons charge

A 43-year-old Anaconda man will spend four years in federal prison after law enforcement found him in possession of an improvised destructive device.

Max Richard Arthur was sentenced Friday morning in U.S. District Court. His prison term will be followed a three-year period of supervised release.

Arthur was arrested in August 2019 after a woman called authorities to their home for a partner family member assault. Arthur, according to federal court filings, was holding a baby when officers arrived, and was wearing a bulletproof vest, tactical clothing, a holster, magazines and knives. After his arrest, local authorities found a bomb in the home. In an interview with law enforcement day after his arrest, Arthur admitted to making the bomb, according to federal court filings.

