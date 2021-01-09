Analysis: Highest-income Montanans got $719M in 2 years from GOP tax law

The 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act was not a bipartisan effort. It was backed only by Republicans in Congress and signed by President Donald Trump. Montana Sen. Steve Daines, a Republican, voted for the bill. Current Montana governor Greg Gianforte, also a Republican, voted for the bill as a member of the U.S. House of Representatives. Montana Sen. Jon Tester, a Democrat, voted against it.

After more than two years, there's still no consensus about whether the law was beneficial to Americans and the economy.

"The Tax Cut and Jobs Act of 2017 continues to largely benefit the wealthiest in Montana," said Heather O'Loughlin, the co-director of the left-leaning nonprofit Montana Budget and Policy Center. "Those individuals making more than $2 million in 2019 received an average tax cut of over $160,000 a year, enough to purchase a new home in parts of the state. Meanwhile, half of Montanans, those earning less than $40,000, received an average tax cut of only $458, not enough to cover one month of rent or a mortgage payment.​"

Daines and his tax policy staff strongly support the act, saying many provisions are progressive and benefit those in the lower income brackets.