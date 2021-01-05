Analysis of Missoula Police Department shows adequate staffing, inefficient schedules

When asked for comment, Sgt. Travis Welsh, public information officer for the Missoula Police Department, said the department does not speak publicly about items or issues prior to presentation to City Council.

The report is the result of a 15-month examination of the MPD Patrol Division and an assessment of the department’s Detective Division from data provided by the Missoula Police Department. The study also included on-site visits and conversations with the department and union leadership.

The report comes after people in Missoula and across the nation have called broadly for cities to "defund" police departments and reallocate some funding toward other community resources in the realms of mental health, affordable housing, domestic abuse and other areas. Law enforcement officials, including those in Missoula, have said that "defunding" is not the answer and said their budgets are already stretched thin.

Local law enforcement officials have also said they need more time for training. However, the study of the Missoula Police Department found that the training days already built into the patrol schedule created "an inefficient use of resources that lacked accountability and structure."