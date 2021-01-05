Analysis of Missoula Police Department shows adequate staffing, inefficient schedules

An outside study commissioned by the Missoula Police Department shows it has a sufficient number of patrol officers but found that inefficient work schedules are creating long response times in some areas, unequal workloads and an incorrect assumption that more patrol officers are needed.
This report, conducted by Etico Solutions, Inc., recommends operational changes to "drastically improve the efficiency of the organization."
According to the report, the Missoula Police Department's patrol division is inadequately staffed during some shifts and overstaffed on others. The report suggests three alternative schedules to increase the efficiency from "its current level of 48.60% efficient to as high as 78.59% without hiring any additional personnel."
Missoula Chief of Police Jaeson White will present the report to the Missoula City Council's Committee of the Whole on Wednesday, Jan. 6 at 11:45 a.m. The meeting will be streamed live. Members of the public can attend virtually, call into the meeting, leave comments online, and view the study by selecting the Jan. 6 Committee of the Whole meeting on the city's website ci.missoula.mt.us.
When asked for comment, Sgt. Travis Welsh, public information officer for the Missoula Police Department, said the department does not speak publicly about items or issues prior to presentation to City Council.
The report is the result of a 15-month examination of the MPD Patrol Division and an assessment of the department’s Detective Division from data provided by the Missoula Police Department. The study also included on-site visits and conversations with the department and union leadership.
The report comes after people in Missoula and across the nation have called broadly for cities to "defund" police departments and reallocate some funding toward other community resources in the realms of mental health, affordable housing, domestic abuse and other areas. Law enforcement officials, including those in Missoula, have said that "defunding" is not the answer and said their budgets are already stretched thin.
Local law enforcement officials have also said they need more time for training. However, the study of the Missoula Police Department found that the training days already built into the patrol schedule created "an inefficient use of resources that lacked accountability and structure."
According to the report, the current schedule for the Patrol Division is about 48% efficient. The report states that the agency was overstaffed between 9:30 p.m. and 7:30 a.m. and understaffed between 7:30 a.m. and 9:30 p.m. The report states that the scheduling structure of three 10-hour shifts in a 24-hour day contributes to inefficiencies by creating six hours of overlap per day.
The report showed the agency is also currently using equal staffing across all three shifts but due to the varying workload throughout the day. The report authors said this leads to overstaffing at night and understaffing during the day. The study also found that peak activity occurs in the late afternoon, and that Mondays and Fridays are overstaffed when compared to peak needs during the rest of the week.
One recommendation, which the report states the Missoula Police Department has already made plans to implement, is the "10:40" schedule, which is a four-week rotating schedule with a 10-hour and 40-minute shift length.