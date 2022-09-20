Anderson elected Missoula City Council vice president

In his first Missoula City Council meeting as mayor Monday night, Jordan Hess presided over a decision to select his replacement as council vice president.

Council voted in Ward 5 Representative Stacie Anderson on Monday. The only other nominee was Ward 6 Councilmember Sandra Vasecka.

“I look forward to working with all of you and thank you, Ms. Vasecka, for your willingness to serve as well,” said Anderson, who will preside over council meetings if the mayor and president are absent.

Six councilmembers voted for Anderson: Gwen Jones, Mike Nugent, Jennifer Savage, Heidi West, Mirtha Becerra and Anderson herself.

Three councilors voted for Vasecka: Daniel Carlino, Kristen Jordan and Vasecka.

John Contos and Amber Sherrill were absent Monday.

Ward 2 Councilmember Mirtha Becerra nominated Anderson.

“I think that she’s been wanting to serve and I think it’s important to have someone who wants to be in that role,” Becerra said. “I think that she brings experience and an attitude of collaboration and I feel confident that she will do a great job along (with) President Jones in providing guidance to this council, representing this council and being our council ambassadors in the community.”

Jones echoed Becerra’s support for Anderson, noting the position usually goes to councilmembers based on seniority.

“I appreciate people throwing their hat into the ring to basically sign up for more work in what is already not necessarily a well-paid position, so I appreciate that,” Jones said. “I appreciate people stepping up.”

“I think I will support Stacie in this,” Jones went on. “She’s been on council not quite as long as me but a long time.”

Anderson was elected to council in 2017.

Vasecka, meanwhile, nominated herself.

“There’s no doubt that Stacie would be great at this job,” Vasecka said. “I also think that I would be good at it as well. I’ve had years of experience collaborating with folks that don’t agree with me and I think that I would take on this role very seriously. I would put aside personal beliefs to work together and collaborate, and I believe that I would be able to work with Gwen and work with Jordan in dispatching the duties of vice president in case you two aren’t available for the night.”

Carlino and Jordan voted across the political aisle in support of Vasecka, citing a desire for a diversity of voices representing in the city’s government.

“I think both nominees would be great at being vice president,” Carlino said. “I think I’m going to actually vote for Sandy on this one just because of her firm commitment to free speech and seeing all sides to the issue, not to say that Stacie doesn’t do that as well, but I just think a balance in leadership as well could be good, but I think either nominee would be great for vice president.”

One public commenter each spoke in favor of Anderson and Vasecka during the meeting.