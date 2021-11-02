Anderson leading in Ward 5 over Campbell in Missoula City Council race

Early results indicate Stacie Anderson is leading Bob Campbell in the Missoula City Council election for Ward 5.
The first results released shortly after 8 p.m. Tuesday showed that Anderson has captured 59.28% of the ballots counted so far, while Campbell had 40.54%.
Missoula County Election officials reported voter turnout to be 38.29% so far.
Anderson is seeking her second term with the council and seeks to bring a critical and balanced approach to the position. She currently works as executive director of A Better Big Sky, an organization that funds and supports progressive causes in the state, including public education, voting rights, sustainable energy and women's health.
Campbell's campaign focused on government accountability and fiscal responsibility. He previously worked as a land use planner in Gallatin County in the 1990s before moving to Missoula. He's also served in law enforcement and is currently a sergeant in the patrol division of the Missoula Police Department.
People are also reading…
2021 Missoula City Council candidates
Elevating the voices of people who don't always have the chance to speak, responsible housing policies and citizen engagement make up the base of Ward 1 city council candidate Jennifer Savage's platform.
During the pandemic, VanFossen said she deconstructed the entire city budget to better understand how city funds are being spent.
Seeking a third term on city council, Jordan Hess feels he brings experience, problem solving for Ward 2
Missoula City Council Ward 3 candidate Daniel Carlino said he wants to find local ways to fight climate change and make housing more affordable.
Ward 3 Missoula City Council candidate Dori Gilels, a community advocate and volunteer, is running a campaign based on improving livability an…
Running for the Ward 4 Missoula City Council seat, Mike Nugent says he will bring a moderate voice to local government.
Ault, 71, is retired and the founder of a local nonprofit, Montana Automotive Technologies, which seeks to educate youth looking to enter the automotive industry.
Seeking her second term on City Council, Ward 5 candidate Stacie Anderson says she brings a critical and balanced approach to the position.
Running a campaign based on government accountability and fiscal responsibility, Bob Campbell wants to be a voice on city council for those issues in Ward 5.
Jordan, a University of Montana alumni, also said she wants citizens to feel like they have some degree of input on decisions.
Taylor, 35, is a project manager at Grant Creek Excavating and has been with the company since 2008. He is a graduate of Big Sky High School.
Candidates for public office in Missoula are busily raising money ahead of the Nov. 2 general election.
Through legal representation, Missoula County Republican Party chairperson Vondene Kopeski released a statement on an interaction with mayoral candidate Jacob Elder on Aug. 27.
On Thursday, the Missoula Organization of Realtors endorsed its candidates in this year's municipal elections.
On a motion brought by State Senator Ellie Boldman, the county Democrats voted to endorse Mayor John Engen in the mayoral race.
Missoula County's election primaries will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 14, elections officials announced on Tuesday.
Politics Pop: Primaries officially established after significant debate, Missoula land transfer moves forward
Missoula City Council officially adopted a resolution last week to have primaries this election cycle, but the move was not without opposition.
Greg Strandberg and Shawn Knopp filed for candidacy in the Missoula mayoral race on Monday ahead of the 5 p.m. deadline for municipal elections.
City Council members hold four-year terms and there are six seats up for election this year — one in each ward.
Campaign filing for six seats on the Missoula City Council, three municipal judge districts and Missoula mayor began on Thursday.
Running out of Ward 1, Sheena Winterer feels she would bring a collaborative spirit and housing experience to Missoula City Council.
Missoula City Council Ward 1 candidate Kevin Hunt has big ideas for affordable housing and would like to see increased transparency in elected positions in the city.