Anderson leading in Ward 5 over Campbell in Missoula City Council race

Early results indicate Stacie Anderson is leading Bob Campbell in the Missoula City Council election for Ward 5.

The first results released shortly after 8 p.m. Tuesday showed that Anderson has captured 59.28% of the ballots counted so far, while Campbell had 40.54%.

Missoula County Election officials reported voter turnout to be 38.29% so far.

Anderson is seeking her second term with the council and seeks to bring a critical and balanced approach to the position. She currently works as executive director of A Better Big Sky, an organization that funds and supports progressive causes in the state, including public education, voting rights, sustainable energy and women's health.

Campbell's campaign focused on government accountability and fiscal responsibility. He previously worked as a land use planner in Gallatin County in the 1990s before moving to Missoula. He's also served in law enforcement and is currently a sergeant in the patrol division of the Missoula Police Department.

