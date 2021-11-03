Anderson wins in Ward 5 Missoula council race

Incumbent Stacie Anderson secured her victory and captured 59.03% of the votes cast in the Missoula City Council election for Ward 5, beating challenger Bob Campbell.

There were 2,712 votes cast for Anderson and 1,875 for Campbell.

Missoula County Election officials reported voter turnout to be 44.56% in the municipal election.

"I am thrilled with the preliminary results," Anderson said in a phone call with the Missoulian after the first count was released. "I think that obviously we want to make sure that all the votes are counted, but I really feel like we are in a good position."

Anderson is the first incumbent to win reelection in Ward 5 in over a decade.

"I feel really proud of the campaign," Anderson said.

She waited for results at home with her husband before heading to an election night party at Rumour with mayoral candidate John Engen.

Her opponent, Campbell, said that the evening could have been better for him, but he congratulated Anderson on her campaign.

"At the end of the day it's not meant to be," Campbell said.

Regardless of the results of the election, he is eager to get back to work with the "great men and women" at the Missoula Police Department, where he says he will continue to serve the community.

Anderson won her second term with the council and seeks to bring a critical and balanced approach to the position. She works as executive director of A Better Big Sky, an organization that funds and supports progressive causes in the state, including public education, voting rights, sustainable energy and women's health.

Campbell's campaign focused on government accountability and fiscal responsibility. He previously worked as a land use planner in Gallatin County in the 1990s before moving to Missoula. He's also served in law enforcement and is currently a sergeant in the patrol division of the Missoula Police Department.

