Housing advocate Andrea Davis announced she will run for the Missoula mayor's seat on Thursday.

Davis has been executive director of Homeward since 2008. She also spent five years on the Missoula Housing Authority as director of planning and development and is currently board chair of NeighborWorks Montana, which provides lending, housing education and preservation of manufactured home communities.

She spent 11 years on the Mountain Line bus service board of directors and is currently on the Missoula Economic Partnership board of directors.

With spouse Denison von Maur, Davis was co-owner of the Altoona Ridge Lodge near Philipsburg. She grew up in Kalispell, attended Flathead Valley Community College and received a degree in communication studies from the University of Montana.

“What excites me most about serving Missoula as the next mayor, is that I will bring my working knowledge of sustainable home solutions, transportation services, and economic development expertise to ensure that all Missoulians have a prosperous future,” Davis said in a press release on Thursday. “I’ve lived in Montana my entire life. I’ve lived in Missoula for 25 years. Along with a fresh perspective, I have the experience and skills to successfully lead Missoula forward."

Davis joins City Councilor Mike Nugent and interim Mayor Jordan Hess in the race for mayor. The Missoula City Council appointed Hess to complete the term of late Mayor John Engen, who died in office in 2022.