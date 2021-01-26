Angel investing aims to boost Montana economy by funding tech startups

Margot said that in the online dating world, a consistent problem users have with various apps is they don’t know what to say first.

“You’re staring at a blank screen and need to get the ball rolling,” he said. “That problem is ubiquitous and consistent. For those daters, that ‘cold start’ is high-frequency and high stakes. One fun stat is our keyboard was used over 60,000 times in November.”

LaPointe said another benefit of Frontier Angels involvement in startups, besides the infusion of cash, is they are connected to mentors who have been in the industry for years.

“If we’re going to invest, $200,000 to $400,000 in a given company, we want to make sure they’re surrounded by people that can recognize patterns and opportunities and threats facing businesses,” LaPointe said. “We’ve been down this road before. We’ve had moments of sheer panic. We’ve been in high-risk situations building our own businesses trying to make payroll. We’ve seen patterns. That’s what angels are really good for.”

He said about 15-20% of Frontier Angels’ investment capital goes to Montana companies, but in an “ideal world” that number would be 100%.