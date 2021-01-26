Angel investing aims to boost Montana economy by funding tech startups

With the pandemic causing a boom in tech workers and software engineers deciding they want to move out of expensive, crowded cities to places like Montana, it’s possible that the next generation of Facebooks, Amazons and Airbnbs will be launched from living rooms in the Treasure State.
There’s also a group of so-called “angel investors” in Montana who are trying to fund the early stages of tech startups here to add jobs and rev up the state’s economy in the wake of the recent economic crisis.
Frontier Angels is a Montana-based investment network that holds meetings all over the state where they hear pitches from companies looking for funding. It’s a bit like the popular TV show “Shark Tank.”
“It’s all about creating jobs,” explained Pat LaPointe of Frontier Angels. “It’s all about private investors putting money to work in companies to help them get off the ground. It’s about proving mentorship, training and getting them the connections they need to hire more people and add more high-quality paying jobs.”
LaPointe said angel investing is when investors seed money into a company that’s very early in its development. It may not even have any revenue coming in or a product ready to sell to customers.
“There’s a point in the lifecycle of many companies, particularly companies trying to develop new technologies, where very early on they’re trying to get off the ground and they need to hire people and invest in research, software development and lab work,” LaPointe explained. “For a lot of tech startups that can take 1-3 years. It’s not like a restaurant, where day-1, customers can buy things. For medical device and bioscience companies it can take four to eight years before they’re generating revenue.”
The role of the angel investor, he said, is to provide promising entrepreneurs with attractive business plans the capital they need to make the first few hires and other investments.
One such company Frontier Angels has boosted financially is Charmed, a Missoula-based communications technology startup founded by CEO Taylor Margot.
The company has developed a keyboard for Android or iPhones that interfaces with online dating apps.
“Instead of letters there are ideas,” Margot explained. “We had experts in (artificial intelligence) come up with a way to produce entire sentences if you tap a particular button. For example, if you type ‘curious’ it will generate text and suggest a way to ask a question. We are at the frontier of the intersection between human-generated language and AI-generated language.”
Margot said that in the online dating world, a consistent problem users have with various apps is they don’t know what to say first.
“You’re staring at a blank screen and need to get the ball rolling,” he said. “That problem is ubiquitous and consistent. For those daters, that ‘cold start’ is high-frequency and high stakes. One fun stat is our keyboard was used over 60,000 times in November.”
LaPointe said another benefit of Frontier Angels involvement in startups, besides the infusion of cash, is they are connected to mentors who have been in the industry for years.
“If we’re going to invest, $200,000 to $400,000 in a given company, we want to make sure they’re surrounded by people that can recognize patterns and opportunities and threats facing businesses,” LaPointe said. “We’ve been down this road before. We’ve had moments of sheer panic. We’ve been in high-risk situations building our own businesses trying to make payroll. We’ve seen patterns. That’s what angels are really good for.”
He said about 15-20% of Frontier Angels’ investment capital goes to Montana companies, but in an “ideal world” that number would be 100%.
LaPointe met Margot at the John Ruffatto Business Startup Challenge at the University of Montana. He encouraged the young entrepreneur to participate in Early Stage Montana, a tech accelerator nonprofit that works to boost startups.
Margot is the poster-child of how Montana has become an attractive hot spot for new technology startups because of its access to outdoor recreation and lack of crowds.
“I was born in Palo Alto and was a corporate lawyer in San Francisco for too many years,” he said. “That’s exactly why I am in Montana, and what drew me to Montana to start a company here. Also, because there are resources like Pat.”