Attorneys representing a Whitefish woman in her civil lawsuit against neo-Nazi blogger Andrew Anglin have filed notice that he failed to appear for a deposition, effectively ending Anglin’s defense.
U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeremiah Lynch said in an order last week that if Anglin, who has refused to come to the U.S. for a deposition in the case, did not appear for such a meeting on Tuesday morning, he would effectively lose his ability to mount a defense to the lawsuit.
In a federal court filing on Tuesday, attorneys working on behalf of Whitefish resident Tanya Gersh said Anglin had not appeared for the scheduled meeting in New York. Gersh and her family, who are Jewish, were the subjects of an anti-Semitic "troll storm'' advocated on Anglin's neo-Nazi website, the Daily Stormer.
Attached to the Tuesday notice, Gersh attorney David Dinielli included a response from Anglin’s camp dated on Monday objecting to the short time frame in which Anglin could travel to the deposition location, as well as the location’s security.
Anglin has long said he fears harm from the Southern Poverty Law Center, a hate-watch group also representing Gersh in this case.
Gersh sued Anglin after he called on his followers to target Gersh and her family.
Anglin accused Gersh, a Whitefish real estate agent, of extortion against Sherry Spencer, the mother of infamous white nationalist Richard Spencer. Anglin posted personal information on Gersh, her husband and their son online before Gersh says she received hundreds of anti-Semitic messages.
The case, in following Lynch’s order, should now proceed toward determining what damages Anglin will be liable for after defaulting his defense. The civil lawsuit had sought unspecified general and punitive damages.
This story will be updated.