Anita Matt, CSKT councilwoman, community advocate, dies at 64

Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribal Councilwoman Anita Matt died on Monday of lung cancer. She was 64 years old.

Matt served as vice-chairwoman for the tribes in 2020 and 2021 and represented the Dixon District since 2016. Family and tribal leaders remember her devotion to community and passion for the environment.

Early life

Matt was born in St. Ignatius to parents Vera Pauline “Patsy” Orr and Alvin Edward Orr. She gave birth to her first child Jori Hunter-Alire when she was 16 and married her daughter’s father, Kenny Hunter, though their marriage didn't last. Matt’s family helped her with childcare so she could graduate from St. Ignatius High School. She went on to earn a bachelor’s of science degree from Salish Kootenai College.

In 1990, Matt married bull rider Louis “Shorty” Matt. Together, they had a son, Lakota Matt.

Hunter-Alire said her mother loved holidays. She remembers Matt singing and doing the jitterbug to Elvis’ “Blue Christmas.”

“She was a good mom,” Hunter-Alire said through tears. “The best you could want.”

Connected to the land

Matt spent her life on ranches and farms. She grew up on her parents’ 160-acre farmland in the Mission Valley, where she rode horses and helped raise cows. Later, she and Shorty lived on 90 acres, where they raised 100 head of cattle.

Matt’s connection to the land drove her sense of purpose. She worked for the Tribes Natural Resources Department and water administration and went on to join the Tribal Lands Department, where she worked for almost 30 years.

Matt served as president of the Rocky Mountain Intertribal Agriculture Council. And in 2015, Sen. Jon Tester appointed Matt to the USDA Farm Service Agency State Committee in Montana.

Tester said in a statement that Matt "lived a life of service to the CSKT people and the people of Montana."

"It was an honor to work with her for so many years, and her contributions to the Treasure State as a rancher and elected official have solidified her legacy as a public servant," he said. "Sharla and I are thinking of her family today, and her leadership will be sorely missed."

Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribal Chairman Tom McDonald said Matt’s knowledge and love for the environment made her a great spokesperson for tribal agriculture issues. He said Matt advocated for the tribes to update their land ordinance so that it would reflect current issues and improve management.

Thanks, in part, to Matt’s efforts McDonald said the ordinance updates are now in the final stages.

Community advocate

Matt was also passionate about improving Dixon, a town of 221 people located at the southern end of the Flathead Reservation.

McDonald said Matt organized and led a clean-up effort in the area, where community members removed trash to make the town safer for children.

“She was very passionate about her community,” Hunter-Alire said. “She loved serving her people, and she really loved her tribe. She loved being Native American.”

Ellie Bundy, CSKT council secretary, said with Matt's passing, the tribes "lost an amazing leader."

"Anita was so kind and considerate, and she absolutely loved her job and serving the membership and the Dixon community," Bundy said. "It was an honor and a privilege to work with her. She will be missed by so many."

Ten representatives serve on the CSKT council. Matt had a year and four months remaining in her term, so McDonald said the tribe will either hold a special election or seek input to appoint someone to Matt’s seat.

Matt is survived by her daughter Jori Hunter-Alire and son Lakota Matt, granddaughter Angelique Kirk, 24, and grandson Caleb Alire, 13.

Matt's son is expecting another daughter, due in January. Hunter-Alire said her brother plans to name the baby Anita after their mom.

Matt will arrive at the Longhouse in St. Ignatius at 10 a.m. on Friday, and services will begin later that day at 1 p.m.