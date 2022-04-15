Ann Wake: MCPS District A school board trustee candidate

There are 13 candidates who have filed to run for six trustee positions opening up across four district’s this year to serve on the Missoula County Public Schools board.

The spring school election will be conducted through mail-in ballots that must be received by the county election office no later than 8 p.m. on election day, May 3. No polling places will be open on election day.

Voters will also be asked to decide on operational levies depending on where they reside.

Last month, trustees approved running a $294,791 elementary general fund levy, which would have an approximate annual tax increase of $2.78 on properties with an assessed value of $100,000. They also approved running a high school district general fund levy of $525,962, which would have an estimated annual tax increase of $2.76 on properties with an assessed value of $100,000.

Taxpayers who live in the MCPS Elementary District 1 would pay both the elementary and high school levies if approved by voters.

Regular voter registration is currently closed, however late registration is available through noon on Monday, May 2. Voters cannot register to vote on election day due to changes in state law.

For more information on how to register to vote or to check your voter registration status, visit the My Voter Page by the Montana Secretary of State’s Office online.

The Missoulian contacted all candidates running in the upcoming school election for a candidate Q&A. Their responses can be found below and have been lightly edited for length and clarity.

Ann Wake

Age: Wake provided no response.

Occupation: Wake provided no response.

Education: Wake provided no response.

Family: Wake provided no response.

What inspired you to run for school board?

I am running because I believe in public schools and want to continue what is stated in the Montana Constitution under Article X, that we establish a system of education that will develop the full educational potential of each child.

If you are elected to the board, how do you plan on facilitating the relationship between the school board and community?

To continue to work on communication with our parents, students, staff and community. The board will need input from all of them in the future regarding how best to provide a quality education to all students.

What goals do you hope to accomplish if elected to the board?

That no matter our varying opinions, that we can come together to make the best decisions we can for our students.

Are there any issues in the Missoula County Public Schools district that you feel have not been addressed enough by the board in the past?

I'm sure there are issues that have and will happen now and in the future and I would hope that everyone can contribute to the conversation to have a meaningful outcome, depending on the issue.

By the end of this school year, MCPS is expected to have $15.2 million left of its COVID relief funds to be spent by December 2024. What areas of the district do you feel should be prioritized to receive those funds?

ESSER funds have been allocated and targeted for the expenditure by December 2024. Some funding has been allocated for MOA, Academic Interventionists, Behavior Intervention, Social Workers, Art Specialists, additional nursing staff, cleaning supplies, permanent subs. The community can review this by going to the MCPS website and reviewing the minutes for the March 29, 2022 board meeting.

