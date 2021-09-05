Annual 'Never Forget' 9/11 ceremony set for Saturday in Missoula

The annual Never Forget Service commemorating the events of Sept. 11, 2001, set for Saturday, will feature the placement of 7,000 American flags, speakers and color guard units at the Vietnam Memorial at Rose Park in Missoula.

The service, which started in 2002, begins with the flag placements at 6 p.m., followed by remarks from speakers, according to a news release.

Members of the Boy Scout troops, Missoula Civil Air Patrol and Missoula Exchange Club will lead the flag placement, but everyone is welcome to participate.

This year's speakers include Ryan Zinke, a former Secretary of the Interior and former U.S. Navy Seal commander, who will dedicate his remarks to members of the armed forces who've fought to defeat terrorism and specifically, personnel who fought in Iraq and Afghanistan. Missoula County Sheriff Captain Bill Burt will dedicate his words to the police officers who died on Sept. 11.

Retired firefighter Tom Zeigler will read the names of his friends who were firefighters in New York City on 9/11 and who died in the Twin Towers. Zinke will read the names of personnel who died in Afghanistan in the recent bombing at the airport in Kabul.