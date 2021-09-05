Annual 'Never Forget' 9/11 ceremony set for Saturday in Missoula

The annual Never Forget Service commemorating the events of Sept. 11, 2001, set for Saturday, will feature the placement of 7,000 American flags, speakers and color guard units at the Vietnam Memorial at Rose Park in Missoula.
The service, which started in 2002, begins with the flag placements at 6 p.m., followed by remarks from speakers, according to a news release.
Members of the Boy Scout troops, Missoula Civil Air Patrol and Missoula Exchange Club will lead the flag placement, but everyone is welcome to participate.
This year's speakers include Ryan Zinke, a former Secretary of the Interior and former U.S. Navy Seal commander, who will dedicate his remarks to members of the armed forces who've fought to defeat terrorism and specifically, personnel who fought in Iraq and Afghanistan. Missoula County Sheriff Captain Bill Burt will dedicate his words to the police officers who died on Sept. 11.
Retired firefighter Tom Zeigler will read the names of his friends who were firefighters in New York City on 9/11 and who died in the Twin Towers. Zinke will read the names of personnel who died in Afghanistan in the recent bombing at the airport in Kabul.
Honor and color guard units include the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 209 Honor Guard, American Legion Post 27 Color Guard, Knights of Columbus Patriotic Order 4th Degree, Missoula Civil Air Patrol, and Boy Scouts of America.
"The procession will begin at the Korean War Memorial (with a) slow walk to the Vietnam Memorial starting at 7 p.m. sharp," the news release said. "The firing of a three-volley salute and the playing of TAPS will end the ceremony. As the procession returns to the Korean War Memorial, a firefighter will toll a bell. Iraq and Afghanistan veteran Sam Redfearn will lead the prayers. Susannah Cragwick will lead the audience in the singing of the National Anthem."
Organizers are asking attendees to bring a lawn chair due to limited seating. For more information, email ceremony organizer Susan Campbell Reneau at bluemountain@montana.com.