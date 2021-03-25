Anonymous donor sends $100K check to Missoula housing nonprofit

“We are delighted that Habitat placed a stake in the ground with a plan of how to tackle our affordability crisis," the donor said in a statement provided to the Missoulian by Habitat for Humanity. "They dared to think big, and it takes a leap of faith for the rest of us to follow. Giving them the financial support they need to see their goals materialize is important to us."

It was one of the largest individual gifts the nonprofit has ever received.

“It’s exciting to see our Missoula already stepping up to the plate to build much-needed homes people can afford,” Harp said. “We are so incredibly grateful for this donation, and we believe it is reflective of the generosity, kindness and ingenuity of members of our community.”

The money will be used to propel the organization toward its "30 by 30" goal, which is to be constructing 30 new homes a year by 2030, Harp said. For the past 29 years, the organization has been building about two homes a year, so she freely acknowledges the new plan is ambitious and audacious.