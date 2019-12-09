William A. Clark owned a lot of things in and around Missoula in 1912, but he didn’t stop in to visit them often.
Of course, the Montana Copper King and ex-U.S. senator had a lot of other irons in the fire, in a lot of other places. He was putting the finishing touches on one of the world’s most ostentatious mansions in New York City, presiding over his railroad that ran from Salt Lake City to Los Angeles, and mining for copper in the Arizona town of Clarkdale, to name a fraction of them.
So it was newsworthy when Clark rolled into Missoula for a day in June to inspect his properties. He went out to the new Western Lumber Co. sawmill in West Riverside, where the River City Grill and Town Pump Truck Plaza are today. He thoroughly examined the power plant at what became known as Milltown Dam, the source of Missoula’s electricity and the power behind Clark’s new streetcar line.
In the afternoon Clark visited the “magnificent flouring mill” he’d built in South Missoula near the Bitterroot tracks in 1901, and his orchard in the Rattlesnake. And he went to see his other dam on Rattlesnake Creek, which supplied Missoula its drinking water.
“During his visit at the intake Mr. Clark gave the instructions necessary to the continuation of … improvement work,” the June 19 Missoulian reported.
It quoted Clark: “Everything has been done to improve the water supply. It would be worth anyone’s time to go up there and take a look at it. The water runs over gravel and rock and is perfectly clear. The rip-rapping will be continued until the whole intake is surrounded with round white boulders.”
For worse but probably for better, that Rattlesnake Creek Dam is doomed these 107 years later. Thursday is the deadline to review and comment on a proposal by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks to remove it and restore the creek and surrounding floodplain. The Dec. 12 date has some historical significance, as we’ll see in a few paragraphs.
The dam still served as Missoula’s backup water supply as recently as 2011, but the antiquated facility has been deemed a barrier for federally listed bull trout and west slope cutthroat. It’s also a liability for the city of Missoula, which took over the water system and dam in 2017 after a century-plus history of private ownership by those like Clark and his Missoula Light and Water Company.
The improvements Clark hailed in 1912 were to the first dam built 10 years earlier by the original Missoula Water Co., owned by the Missoula Mercantile. A large reservoir had been built on Waterworks Hill earlier in the year next to old ones from 1880.
“Pure and Abundant Water Now Provided People of Missoula,” shouted the Page 1 headline on Dec. 13, 1902.
The day before (there’s the Dec. 12 connection, 117 years apart) the valves were opened in the new reservoir after the new diversion dam was built.
“This dam is a crib filled structure with a spillway 63 feet wide, built on solid bedrock,” the story said. “At each end of the spillway are abutments built in like manner. The west abutment is tied to the solid rock, which runs several hundred feet above the dam.
"From the east abutment a levee extends to the bench, about 200 feet away. This levee is almost entirely covered by sheet piling. The solid wall of concrete runs for nearly 300 feet at the toe of the upper slope of the entire structure.”
Water was channeled into a concrete 70-foot long tunnel and through a submerged crib acting as a strainer “so that all leaves and refuse carried by the water may be caught before they enter the pipe,” the story said.
The 30-inch pipe that proceeded the three miles to Waterworks Hill was made of California redwood staves bound with steel bands and clips. There was no word who supplied the redwood, but it’s hard to ignore the fact that one year earlier, A.B. Hammond, the Missoula Mercantile magnate, had bought the Vance Redwood Lumber Co. in Eureka, California.
Clark's Missoula's Light and Water Co. merged in 1924 with the Missoula Street Railway Co. to form the Missoula Public Service Co. Manager Shirley Thane gave a talk to the Missoula Kiwanis club in 1925, tracing the development of the city water system.
The first one, Thane said, was operated by “One Eye" Riley, who was “equipped with a plug hat, a donkey and a cart, and a barrel of water.”
Riley sold drinking water but “this system was not considered satisfactory, so (in 1880) Worden and Higgins installed an open flume which led from a 50,000-gallon capacity reservoir on the hill and served the downtown district.”
That was the system Hammond's Mercantile took over in the 1890s and sold to Clark on Dec. 30, 1905.
"Between 1915 and 1920 the chlorine plant was installed, (and) three lakes were added to the five already in the system," Thane said in 1925. "In 1924 a settling basin was constructed near the intake which serves to clear the water from leaves and other refuse before it goes into the city pipes."
The Montana Power Co. bought all of Clark's Missoula holdings on Dec. 21, 1929. Fifty years later the Butte-based company sold the dam and the water system to Mountain Water Co., which operated and maintained them until the city's new, public Missoula Water Co. took over in 2017.