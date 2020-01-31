'Another passing of the guard': Missoula's Dick, Bev Doyle to be remembered on Griz-Cat day

“A lot of their work predates me being on the campus, but I can certainly see the fruits of what they did today,” Haslam added. “Dick was one of those who helped get the stadium built in 1986, and I think a lot of the success of our football program can be attributed to that building.”

Beverly Henne of Butte and Doyle, a strapping farm boy from Lolo, met at college in Missoula. They married a month after she graduated in 1953. For the next 66 years they left their imprints on a lot of places around town.

“You hear this all the time, but they were two of the nicest people I ever knew,” said Bill Schwanke, who worked with the Doyles on a number of university projects over the past half-century. “They were so genuine and did so many worthwhile things for the community and the university. It’s another passing of the guard.”

Doyle secured his place among Grizzly legends 70 years ago when he won the NCAA discus championship. He was the second national champion from UM in track and field, after Arnold Gillette of Lewistown, who won the NCAA 2-mile in 1926. There've been just two since then. Doug Brown of Red Lodge reached the top of the podium twice in 1965, in the 3-mile and 6-mile. David Morris of Eagle River, Alaska, captured the 3,000-meter indoor crown in 1993.

