'Another passing of the guard': Missoula's Dick, Bev Doyle to be remembered on Griz-Cat day

Coach Harry Adams brought his star Grizzly discus thrower to a Missoula Kiwanis Club luncheon in September 1951.
Big Dick Doyle, the 1950 NCAA champion, was just off the best throw of his life to win the national Amateur Athletics Union title in Berkeley, California.
He told Kiwanians at the Hotel Florence he’d never been so keyed up for a meet, and explained how he trained.
“He said he wants to be prepared as though he were dynamite that would explode — in competition,” Missoulian sports editor Ray Rocene reported.
The Doyle stories will flow like wine Saturday at a memorial tribute to Doyle, who died on Dec. 17 at age 92, and his wife Beverly, who was 87 when she passed away the previous month.
The service is set for 3:30-6:30 p.m. in the Canyon Club at the University of Montana's Washington-Grizzly Stadium, between basketball games in the adjacent “field house” named for Doyle’s old track coach. It’s a Brawl of the Wild Saturday in the Adams Center, with women’s teams from Montana and Montana State squaring off at 2 p.m. and the men playing at 7 p.m.
There’ll be a moment of silence for the Doyles before the evening game, the 300th meeting between the Grizzlies and Bobcats.
It’s a fitting place to honor the Doyles.
“Dick and Bev were so involved in the university,” said their longtime friend Jimme Wilson, 88, who’s coming from Santa Barbara, California, for the service. “They sat on every committee. It was their whole life."
"Dick lived for Grizzly athletics, and he never gave up being a national champion in the discus," said another longtime friend, Dr. Bill Reynolds, who followed Doyle through Missoula County High School and into college by a few years. "He was one of the big promoters of Washington-Grizzly field. He got involved in selling the (sky) boxes there and spent a lot of time and effort on that."
On the way Saturday into a packed Dahlberg Arena, some basketball fans will pass the Grizzly Hall of Fame on the second level. In one glassed case, above the professional sports jerseys worn by ex-Grizzlies Larry Krystkowiak, Dave Dickenson, Tim Hauck, Colt Anderson and Marc Mariani, is a framed picture of the 6-foot-3 Doyle in mid-throw, chest and eyes skyward. At the foot of the photo is the discus he propelled to rock-star status in Missoula in the early 1950s.
“That guy’s straight out of a Disney movie,” marveled UM athletic director Kent Haslam. “It’s amazing. He just looks like a Greek god.
“A lot of their work predates me being on the campus, but I can certainly see the fruits of what they did today,” Haslam added. “Dick was one of those who helped get the stadium built in 1986, and I think a lot of the success of our football program can be attributed to that building.”
Beverly Henne of Butte and Doyle, a strapping farm boy from Lolo, met at college in Missoula. They married a month after she graduated in 1953. For the next 66 years they left their imprints on a lot of places around town.
“You hear this all the time, but they were two of the nicest people I ever knew,” said Bill Schwanke, who worked with the Doyles on a number of university projects over the past half-century. “They were so genuine and did so many worthwhile things for the community and the university. It’s another passing of the guard.”
Doyle secured his place among Grizzly legends 70 years ago when he won the NCAA discus championship. He was the second national champion from UM in track and field, after Arnold Gillette of Lewistown, who won the NCAA 2-mile in 1926. There've been just two since then. Doug Brown of Red Lodge reached the top of the podium twice in 1965, in the 3-mile and 6-mile. David Morris of Eagle River, Alaska, captured the 3,000-meter indoor crown in 1993.
You have free articles remaining.
***
An accident ended Dick Doyle’s Olympic dreams a week before the 1952 U.S. Olympic trials. Doyle, 25, was running in the surf in Long Beach, California, with a friend and fellow Olympic hopeful, Clem Eischen, a 1,500-meter runner. For some reason, Doyle dived into the shallow ocean. His head struck “the bottom or some submerged object,” knocking him unconscious, according to news reports. Eischen pulled him out.
X-rays revealed a fracture of a vertebra in his neck, and his doctor said Doyle would be in a cast for “many months.”
He’d been training with the San Francisco Olympic Club, but financially backed by the Montana Junior Chamber of Commerce. The Jaycees had voted at their annual meeting in Shelby in January to launch a fundraising campaign. In February came word that Doyle and Dink Templeton, coach of the San Francisco club, were having “a terrific argument.” Templeton wanted Doyle to compete for his club.
“Doyle says he is going under Montana’s colors,” Rocene reported.
Had he made it to the Olympic Games in Helsinki and matched his AAU-winning throw the summer before of 175 feet, 6 ½ inches, Doyle would have earned a bronze medal. That mark remained a University of Montana record for 62 years until Brandon Forson of Deer Lodge broke it at the NCAA Western Regionals in 2013.
“When he came back to Montana, he wasn’t a bit down at the mouth or anything, because he was treated like an All-American,” Wilson recalled. “He was our All-American. Everybody respected Dick and doted over him. I’d say to my friends, ‘This is Dick Doyle, All-American,’ and he’d get all embarrassed and tell me not to do that.
“I just told him, ‘Get used to it.’”
Doyle was general manager of Meadow Gold Dairies and later he and Beverly owned the Missoula Athletic Club across the river from campus.
According to the obituary written by his family, he served as president of the UM Alumni Association, the UM Century Club, and the Golden Grizzlies, and he was on the ground floor of the Little Grizzly football program.
Dick and Beverly co-chaired the first statewide phone-a-thon for UM’s Excellence Fund drive in 1982. When the university initiated the Grizzly Sports Hall of Fame in 1993, Dick Doyle was among its first class of inductees.
Around town he was president of the Missoula Chamber of Commerce. As a director of the Missoula Family YMCA, he was a vigorous supporter of the Y’s soccer program. When it came time to build a new Y on South Russell Street, he was in the forefront of that.
“Dick Doyle, in one way or another, has probably touched the lives of some 20,000 boys and girls,” YMCA executive director Pat Dodson told columnist John T. Campbell in 1982. “He is the real symbol of involvement and has been a vital part of our ‘Y’ program for 13 years.”
Beverly, meanwhile, was forging her own path. At UM, she served on the Fine Arts Advisory board and head the Kappa Alpha Theta alumni group for years. She put her talents as a calligrapher to use painting the footballs Grizzly coaches used for weekly team awards.
When the public library got a new home on East Main Street in the 1970s, Doyle was instrumental in converting the old library on Pattee Street into the Missoula Art Museum. She and Wilson’s late wife Eileen were sorority sisters and roommates in college, and both became active in the local chapter of the Philanthropic Educational Organization. For several years in the 1980s Doyle served on the executive board of the state P.E.O.
***
Wilson will be joined Saturday in paying tribute to his old friends by the Doyles’ surviving children —McWhinney of New York City; Cynthia Gaussoin of Vancouver, Washington; and Dan Doyle of San Francisco. Ritchie Doyle was his parents’ caretaker in their Rattlesnake home until his death in November 2018. In failing health, Dick and Beverly moved to Vancouver near Cynthia’s family last fall, shortly before Bev died.
“They were just the most humble people,” said McWhinney, a retired financial services executive. “For all they did for the university, they never asked to have anything named after them. They were just the individuals around town who got things done. If the university needed something done, Mom and Dad would get it done.”