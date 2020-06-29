Another restaurant closed by COVID-19 case

Another Missoula restaurant has closed its operations following a confirmed COVID-19 case among its staff.
The Staggering Ox, a longtime Missoula sandwich staple, posted a notice on its front door that could be seen Monday. On June 26, Paradise Falls announced on Facebook it would also close temporarily after one of its own employees tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
Staggering Ox said in its notice the restaurant would reopen after a 14-day quarantine.
"It is with the heaviest of hearts that we announce the closure of our Missoula store, effectively immediately. We have been informed by the health department that one of our employees has tested positive for COVID-19," the sign reads. "Nothing feels worse than keeping our doors closed to our loyal and beloved customers and friends, but our employees, our community and our future matter more than the many downsides of closing.
"We plan to safely reopen after our 14-day self-quarantine."
Montana saw its highest case count yet on Monday, with 56 new cases; the last highest daily case count was 37 new cases four days earlier. Missoula reported no new cases on Monday, although 24 of its 66 cases are still active. The age group with the highest total confirmed cases has been 20-29.
Providence Montana, which operates hospitals in Missoula and Polson, announced on Monday it will return to prohibiting inpatient visitors beginning Wednesday in response to the increase in statewide positive COVID-19 cases, as well as evidence of community spread in Missoula and Lake counties. The health care provider said it made the decision in collaboration with its infectious disease specialists. Exceptions can be made for the Family Maternity Center and end-of-life care, according to Monday's press release.
