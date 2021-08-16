Anticipated rain, cooler temps may bring some reprieve to Missoula

Missoulians endured what hopefully will be the final day of heat and smoke this week as forecasts predict moisture and lower temperatures for the rest of the week.
Air quality in Missoula, Frenchtown and Lolo lingered in “unhealthy for Sensitive Groups” and Seeley Lake air was “unhealthy” on Monday morning. Air quality should improve through Tuesday as winds clear the smoke out and rainfall sets in.
Satellite images show clear air to the west of Missoula, which hasn’t happened in a few days. Unfortunately, fires around Missoula continue to burn as dry conditions persist.
West Lolo Complex
Overnight mapping shows the Thorne Creek fire grew by a staggering 6,157 acres, mostly on the northern end of the fire and in the Thompson River Road area, according to a Monday update.
A planned meeting to discuss the fire on Monday has been postponed until Wednesday due to a continued Red Flag warning over increased fire activity in the area.
Plumes from the fire were expected to create high levels of smoke through Monday. The Thursday evacuation order issued by the Sanders County Sheriff for the Thompson River Zone remains in effect.
Over the weekend, a helicopter and firefighters removed unburned fuel between the fire’s edge and the control line near the intersection of Thompson River Road and Highway 200. They also mopped up hot spots, making this section of the fireline nearly complete.
Units continue to patrol the area and mop up, making sure the fire doesn’t reach structures and property. Six helicopters and an air attack craft are aiding with bucket drops.
Boulder 2700
Burning nine miles east of Polson, acres and containment levels did not change during the weekend for the Boulder 2700 fire. Containment remains at 46% reached on Friday with 2,072 acres impacted.
Flames are mainly burning in timber litter and the timber understory, but steep slopes and areas of heavy blow down are making the blazes difficult for crews to control. Chances of rain and increased humidity after Monday’s heat may moderate some fire behavior and mitigate growth.
Granite Pass
A full suppression strategy is underway as crews continue to battle the blazes of the four fires comprising the Granite Pass Complex. Combined, 5,911 acres have been burned and containment remains at 15%.
The Shotgun and Boulder Creek fires are burning in the Nez Perce-Clearwater national forests, while the BM Hill fire is straddling both the Lolo and Nez Perce-Clearwater forests. The Lolo Creek fire is active only in the Lolo National Forest.
A slight increase in fire activity was observed on Sunday as warm, dry and windy conditions aligned to make the area more susceptible to burning. Using water is helping crews with mop-up operations to protect Highway 12, timber resources, power lines and recreational improvements while minimizing property damage.
Hay Creek
Burning four miles west of Polebridge, the Hay Creek fire did not grow over the weekend and remained at 2,894 acres burned and 30% containment.
On Saturday, engines from Glacier National Park and the Department of Natural Resources worked to mop up hot spots in the southwest corner of the fire. Sunday crews continued these efforts along Hay Creek Road #376 and are patrolling the areas needed.
Sunday, the Black Hawk helicopter assigned to help with the fire flew to the Boulder 2700 fire with bucket drops of water.
Evacuation warnings remain in effect for Moose Creek Road, Red Meadow Road, North Road and Polebridge Loop.
On Friday, a transition meeting took place as the California Incident Management Team turned over control to a local team.
South Yaak, Burnt Peak
The Burnt Peak fire, active about nine miles southwest of Troy, reached 4,666 acres over the weekend and remains at about 35% contained.
The estimated containment date is now Sept. 30. Crews are using roads to contain the fire perimeter, including Keeler Rattle Road #473, Pony Mountain Road #2201, and the North Fork Keeler Road #404. Equipment used by crews is helping with access to the fire.
Pre-evacuation notices are in effect for North Fork Keeler residents.
The South Yaak fire continues to challenge crews with its steep terrain and difficult access mixed in with the extremely dry vegetation. Officials say it is expected to burn until a significant amount of moisture covers the area. It has burned 11,582 acres and is 54% contained.
A community meeting to discuss both fires was scheduled for Monday evening.