Anticipated rain, cooler temps may bring some reprieve to Missoula

Missoulians endured what hopefully will be the final day of heat and smoke this week as forecasts predict moisture and lower temperatures for the rest of the week.

Air quality in Missoula, Frenchtown and Lolo lingered in “unhealthy for Sensitive Groups” and Seeley Lake air was “unhealthy” on Monday morning. Air quality should improve through Tuesday as winds clear the smoke out and rainfall sets in.

Satellite images show clear air to the west of Missoula, which hasn’t happened in a few days. Unfortunately, fires around Missoula continue to burn as dry conditions persist.

West Lolo Complex

Overnight mapping shows the Thorne Creek fire grew by a staggering 6,157 acres, mostly on the northern end of the fire and in the Thompson River Road area, according to a Monday update.

A planned meeting to discuss the fire on Monday has been postponed until Wednesday due to a continued Red Flag warning over increased fire activity in the area.

Plumes from the fire were expected to create high levels of smoke through Monday. The Thursday evacuation order issued by the Sanders County Sheriff for the Thompson River Zone remains in effect.