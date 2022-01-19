 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apparent homicide-suicide near Big Arm under investigation

Law enforcement responded to an apparent homicide-suicide at a house near Big Arm in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Sheriff’s deputies received a call around 4:24 a.m. that a woman had been shot and killed, and a second person in the house had been shot, but was still showing signs of life, a news release from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office said.

The second person was transported to a nearby hospital but died shortly after. A dog was also shot and subsequently lost its life. 

Initial investigations determined this was likely a homicide-suicide case, but the investigation is ongoing, the news release said. The Lake County Sheriff and Coroner's office and Montana State Medical Examiner are looking into what happened. The bodies have been transported to the medical examiner in Missoula for autopsies. 

The identities of the deceased are being withheld pending the notification of family.

