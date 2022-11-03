Appeal of drilling permit moves Badger-Two Medicine saga into fifth decade

A coalition of environmental and tribal groups fighting to stop oil exploration in the Badger-Two Medicine area next to the Blackfeet Indian Reservation has appealed a court decision that would allow drilling to proceed.

The appeal, filed Wednesday morning in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., seeks to overturn a Sept. 9 decision by U.S. District Judge Richard Leon that ordered the Department of the Interior to reinstate a federal lease and drilling permit to Louisiana-based Solenex LLC. That lease potentially reopens 10 square miles of the Badger-Two Medicine area to road construction and oil rigs. The Pikuni Traditionalist Association, Glacier-Two Medicine Alliance, Blackfeet Headwaters Alliance, Montana Wilderness Association and National Parks Conservation Association, all intervening defendants in the case alongside the U.S. Department of Interior, filed the appeal.

The Badger-Two Medicine is a 130,000-acre, currently roadless area that lies southwest of the Blackfeet Reservation in the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest. It's sandwiched between the Bob Marshall Wilderness Complex, Glacier National Park and Blackfeet Reservation. The landscape provides an important wildlife connectivity corridor between the wilderness, park and reservation. It is also home to Blackfeet creation stories, traditional food and traditional medicine, and is a federally designated Traditional Cultural District.

And it has oil and gas reserves. The area was once dotted with 47 drilling leases issued in the early 1980s. All other leaseholders either abandoned or accepted tax-incentive buyouts on their leases. Solenex remains the last leaseholder pursuing drilling.

The appeal is the latest action in the litigious and bureaucratic history of Solenex's 1982 lease, followed by a drilling permit in 1985. No one has ever been able to develop the lease for drilling — first because of decades of circular administrative review and repeatedly reversed decisions on the drilling permit, then also because of a 2006 federal law that outlawed drilling in the area. The ongoing litigation is the progression of a lawsuit filed nine years ago, in 2013, spanning six confirmed or acting secretaries of the Interior and three presidential administrations.

The tribal and environmental groups intervened as additional defendants in the 2013 lawsuit, brought by Solenex against then-U.S. Secretary of the Interior Sally Jewell and the administrative heads of the Bureau of Land Management and U.S. Forest Service, among others. Current Secretary of Interior Deb Haaland and other agency leaders are now the primary defendants in the case. Haaland, an appointee of President Joe Biden and a member of the Laguna Pueblo Tribe, is the first-ever Native American Cabinet secretary.

Solenex had sued the government to approve its permit to drill. Jewell, an appointee of then-President Barack Obama, canceled Solenex's underlying lease and disapproved the permit in 2016 after Leon ordered her to make a decision on the company's drilling permit. Solenex filed a supplemental complaint in the lawsuit challenging the cancellation. In 2018, Leon, a George W. Bush appointee, ruled on that complaint: He ordered then-President Donald Trump's administration — in particular, then-Secretary of Interior Ryan Zinke (now a western Montana congressional candidate) — to reinstate the company's lease and permit. The Trump administration, tribal groups and conservation groups appealed the reinstatement.

In that appeal, a three-judge circuit court comprised of Patricia Millett, David Tatel and Merrick Garland ruled that "delay by itself is not enough to render the lease cancellation arbitrary or capricious," according to an opinion written by Millett, because it was caused by justified review of environmental and cultural impacts of drilling. (Garland is now the U.S. Attorney General under President Joe Biden.) Further, Millett wrote, the delay was neither arbitrary nor capricious because it was the result of federal agencies retroactively performing analyses they should have conducted before a lease or drilling permit was ever issued. And regardless, the court wrote, a lease alone doesn't entitle a leaseholder to drill, because, as the lease terms state, drilling and its associated activities themselves are subject to further review before possible approval.

The circuit court also ruled that Jewel had properly considered and offered to compensate Solenex for its interest in a lease that was eventually canceled. Solenex's founder, the late Sidney Longwell, stated in an affidavit that he spent about $35,000 to acquire and develop the lease. The Department of Interior offered to reimburse Solenex for the cost, the court noted. The court also pointed out that the lease has been suspended since 1985, when the Interior Appeals Board first remanded a BLM decision to issue a drilling permit. Since then, as the permit remained in flux, the government has not charged leaseholders for the lease.

In June 2020, the U.S. Circuit Court in Washington overturned Leon's 2018 order and the case was remanded back to Leon's court. Last month, Leon once again ordered the government to reinstate the lease and drilling permit application, ruling that the U.S. government properly issued Solenex's lease decades ago and, therefore, the Secretary of Interior lacked authority to revoke it. Claims that drilling would irreparably harm sacred aspects of the entire area, he ruled, lacked basis in federal law.

"How Kafkaesque!" Leon wrote.

Wednesday's filing by Earthjustice seeks to appeal Leon's latest decision in the case to the U.S. Court of Appeals in Washington.

Earthjustice attorney Timothy Preso filed Wednesday's appeal representing the groups opposed to drilling. The Blackfeet Nation also has filed briefs in the case opposing drilling. A 2022 University of Montana Public Land Survey found that almost 80% of Montanans want tribes to have greater control over public lands with cultural value, such as the Badger-Two Medicine.