The legal battle over oil-drilling leases in the Badger-Two Medicine area continued Tuesday, with attorneys for the leaseholder accusing the U.S. government of "arbitrary and capricious" behavior and lawyers for local environmental groups emphasizing the land's environmental and cultural importance before the U.S. Court of Appeals.
Reagan-era drilling leases in the Badger-Two Medicine, a territory next to the Blackfeet reservation held sacred by members of that tribe, have drawn controversy for years. In late 2016 and early 2017, the Bureau of Land Management cancelled the leases held by Solenex LLC and W.A. Moncrief, Jr., drawing a lawsuit from those firms. In September 2018, Judge Richard Leon in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia ordered them reinstated.
In the legal wrangling that followed, Moncrief reached a settlement and agreed to relinquish its leases. But Louisiana-based Solenex is still defending its lease from appeals filed by the federal government and a coalition of Montana environmental groups, represented by Earthjustice. The U.S. Court of Appeals heard oral arguments from attorneys representing that group, the federal government and Solenex Monday.
“The challenged lease cancellation decision protects an area that the Blackfeet Tribe has described as its last traditional sacred territory,” Earthjustice attorney Tim Preso told the three-judge panel. "...The invalidity of this lease is critical to their ability to protect their interest and also the larger public interest in this landscape adjacent to Glacier National Park. On the other side, Solenex has options to protect its economic interest.”
But David McDonald, an attorney for the Mountain States Legal Foundation that’s representing Solenex, argued that “despite appellants' attempts to minimize and trivialize the harms here, this cancellation … is arbitrary and capricious and a violation of (the agencies’) delegated authority.”
Judges Merrick Garland, David Tatel and Millett pressed McDonald, Preso and U.S. Department of Justice attorney Brian Toth about the specifics of their claims during the 40 minutes of arguments.
Afterwards, attorneys from both sides concurred that the questioning had been thorough. “The judges were very well-prepared and they seemed to understand what the key issues in this case are,” Preso said. In McDonald’s view, “it was a tough panel. They clearly did their homework. They were tough on both sides.”
Neither attorney ventured to predict which way the court might rule.
Blackfeet Historic Preservation Officer John Murray is taking the same approach. “I don’t know if you read tea leaves, but I don’t,” he said after watching the arguments in Washington, D.C. (the Blackfeet Nation is not itself a party to the case).
“We just have to be hopeful, cautiously,” he said. “It could go either way.”