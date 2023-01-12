Applications open for Missoula Conservation District mini grants

The Missoula Conservation District has opened the application process for local community groups, schools and other organizations and individuals for four different grants with awards ranging up to $1,000. The deadline for completed applications is Jan. 31.

The Riparian Planting mini grant is accepting applications from landowners and land managers interested in restoring and maintaining riparian areas through native plant and seed plantings.

This mini grant is an award of up to 75% of project costs through reimbursement. The maximum award is $1,000. Projects with plantings planned for spring and fall 2023 are eligible to apply.

The Education mini grant supports education and awareness of natural resource management, agricultural science and conservation issues. With an award amount of $100-$500, this grant is open to schools and other organizations.

The Continuing Education mini grant has an award amount of up to $500 for individuals to participate in and attend a program relating to natural resource management, agricultural science and conservation issues.

The Operations mini grant provides funding between $100-$500 for organizations with need and who have a conservation mission consistent with MCD.

Application forms can be found online at the district website at missoulacd.org under grants. Completed and signed applications should be emailed as a single PDF to bryan.vogt@macdnet.org. Forms can also be returned to the district office at 3550 Mullan Road, Ste. 106 Missoula, MT 59808 by Jan. 31.

To learn more, or for any inquiries, visit the Missoula Conservation District Office or contact Bryan Vogt, program specialist at 40-880-3526 or bryan.vogt@macdnet.org.