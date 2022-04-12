Applications open for Preserving Missoula County History grants

The Historical Museum at Fort Missoula is now accepting applications for Preserving Missoula County's History grants. The application is open to all nonprofit organizations in Missoula County that are involved in historic preservation projects.

A total of $10,000 is available for one-time projects with a long-term impact for local history. $5,000 is available for individual projects. Options for capital improvement funds and interpretation funds are also available.

Grants may not be used for routine maintenance, but instead be used for demonstrable long-term impact projects of preservation, interpretation, dissemination and enhancement of local history.

The grant application deadline is June 15, 2022, but earlier submission is recommended.

For more details and applications, contact Executive Director, Matt Lautzenheiser by phone at 406-258-3471 or by email at mlautzenheiser@missoulacounty.us.

