 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story
Historical Museum at Fort Missoula

Applications open for Preserving Missoula County History grants

  • 0

The Historical Museum at Fort Missoula is now accepting applications for Preserving Missoula County's History grants. The application is open to all nonprofit organizations in Missoula County that are involved in historic preservation projects.

A total of $10,000 is available for one-time projects with a long-term impact for local history. $5,000 is available for individual projects. Options for capital improvement funds and interpretation funds are also available. 

Grants may not be used for routine maintenance, but instead be used for demonstrable long-term impact projects of preservation, interpretation, dissemination and enhancement of local history. 

The grant application deadline is June 15, 2022, but earlier submission is recommended. 

For more details and applications, contact Executive Director, Matt Lautzenheiser by phone at 406-258-3471 or by email at mlautzenheiser@missoulacounty.us.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

These volunteers are risking their lives to save animals in Ukraine

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News