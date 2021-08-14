Aquatic invasive species work continues as funding sources change

A mandatory boat exit check has been enforced over the past five years, along with mussel-sniffing dogs brought in once the water recedes in the fall to check along the shoreline.

A sled that scrapes the bottom of the lake was also used to look for samples. Solid structures are dropped to the bottom of the lake and periodically checked for mussels. Areas around dams and other permanent structures are also checked.

"If you can kill enough of them, they're not close enough together to successfully reproduce (and) that's what we're thinking, is preventing these," Woolf said. "That's how we explain those mussel detections, we have one detection and then we don't see them again.

"We're hopeful we're in that situation entirely — they were established, we detected them and then just weren't able to make it because of that (water) drawdown situation."

Preventing further mussel invasion also comes down to individual actions. Fish, Wildlife & Parks' message to boaters of "clean, drain, dry" is important, Woolf said.

He also urged those purchasing boats from out of state to contact them for an inspection. The bureau and its partners operate 43 boat inspection stations statewide for around nine months of the year.

"It is preventable," Woolf said. "The problem is us moving boats around. And all we have to do is clean our stuff."

Jordan Hansen covers news and local government for the Missoulian. Shout at him on Twitter @jordyhansen or send him an email at Jordan.Hansen@Missoulian.com

