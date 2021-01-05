Arab flavors: Iraqi, Syrian families start new food truck in Missoula

Many Iraqis who had ties to the Americans left for their own safety, he explained.

"Because of the security issues there it is very hard, especially for the people who worked already with the U.S. companies or U.S. Army, they are threatened by other people, you know," he said. "It's very hard."

He first started selling food at the farmers markets in Missoula, then a few years ago opened up a food truck called Kamoon (Arabic for cumin) with his cousin Wissam Raheem. It's been regularly parked at Imagine Nation Brewing at 1151 W. Broadway, and they still serve up shawarma and kebabs. Recently, however, family members from Syria were resettled in Missoula. So, with more help, Ammar and his sister decided to open up a new food truck in the same parking lot.

"The idea is we need to expand the business," Ammar Omar explained. "It's not for profit. It's because we like to serve people."

Ragheef is the traditional Arabic word for "flatbread," he said. They mix their own dough right in the food truck, and they bought a special oven from New York that cooks the flatbread on both sides.

"There's a lot of people from the Middle East in New York, so we had to get the oven from there," Ammar explained.