Archaeologists uncover pieces of Missoula's 'red light district,' Chinese community

The site turned up glass and glass bottles, oyster shells, crab claws, pig skulls, rooster bones, ceramic and metal objects like an old Chinese lock and what appears to be a pocket knife. Artifacts commonly associated with the Chinese residents of the area, who came in the late 1800s as workers on the Transcontinental Railroad, were all over the place. In her office on the UM campus, Kolwicz has bags full of pieces of rice bowls, medicine vials and food and beverage storage vessels. Opium paraphernalia, known to have been used by people of all cultural backgrounds including Chinese, was also present.

“Collectively, this suite of artifacts convey information about a range of topics that put us in touch with Missoula’s past residents, including their food and drink, healthcare practices, and social life,” Kolwicz and Dixon wrote.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Jed and Jennifer Heggen, UM alumni and owners of the soon-to-open Cranky Sam Public House, partnered with an archaeology team before starting construction last summer. They had “unexpectedly found themselves atop a major archaeological site that was in the heart of Missoula’s red-light district and Chinese community from about 1880 to the early 1920s” according to Kolwicz. That's why the Heggens changed the name of the brewery to honor Cranky Sam, a Chinese resident of Missoula who was often featured in newspaper articles.