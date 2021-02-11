Arctic air and wind whip through Missoula; coldest temps to come Friday morning

Missoulians woke up to a dangerously cold start to the day Thursday, with frigid temperatures and winds whipping through the valley, and the coldest air still to come.
“If a person doesn’t have to be outside, then don’t go out,” said National Weather Service meteorologist LeeAnn Allegretto. “If you do have to, it’s important to cover all exposed skin. Frostbite and hypothermia are a major concern with the wind chills we’ve seen.”
As a cold front of Arctic air makes its way into northwest Montana, the Missoula and Bitterroot valleys will experience temperatures in the single digits and lows below zero at night, according to the National Weather Service.
With the wind chills, the air will feel 35 below tonight and into Friday. The National Weather Service has issued a wind chill warning and winter weather advisory through Friday.
“It’s an insanely cold air mass and it started to edge into northwest Montana several days ago and this is its second reinforced push,” Allegretto said Thursday, adding Missoula and the Bitterroot haven’t seen the coldest temperatures yet. “We still think tonight and tomorrow morning will be a little colder. Wind chills will still be in the danger zone even if they die down a bit.”
With relatively warmer temperatures to the south and southwest of the region, and cold air coming down from the Arctic, a strong “wind gradient” has formed in the Missoula and Bitterroot valleys causing the air to feel even colder.
“When it’s negative 20 to 40, frostbite can occur within five minutes. We understand a lot of people have to work outside, but it’s really, really important to cover all exposed skin,” she said. “Take care of your pets and livestock too, because they’re just as vulnerable.”
Allegretto emphasized kids waiting at bus stops on Friday morning will incur some of the coldest temperatures and advised parents to make sure they’re bundled up.
The Arctic cold and wind may cause some travel impacts, with drifting snow and visibility issues.
“We’ve heard localized reports of snow drifts occurring over roadways and as long as the wind continues, those will continue,” Allegretto said.
There was a 20% chance of snow overnight Thursday, with wind chills as low as 35 below and an east wind blowing between 22 and 25 mph.
“We are expecting light snow to begin tonight, especially in the southern Bitterroot, and into the morning," Allegretto said. "From Stevensville and south, we’ll see a couple more inches.”
There’s a high of 9 on Friday and 16-to-21 mph winds expected, which will keep wind chill values at 34 below.
While the winds will die down Friday into Saturday, temperatures will remain in the single digits and move into the negatives through the overnight hours.
“The winds themselves should begin to lessen throughout the day on Friday and we’re expecting things to moderate over the weekend,” Allegretto said. “Towards Sunday, we’ll start to see temperatures in the southern Bitterroot in the low to mid 20s, and highs in upper teens Sunday in Missoula. By Monday we’ll be close to 30.”