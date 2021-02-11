Arctic air and wind whip through Missoula; coldest temps to come Friday morning

Missoulians woke up to a dangerously cold start to the day Thursday, with frigid temperatures and winds whipping through the valley, and the coldest air still to come.

“If a person doesn’t have to be outside, then don’t go out,” said National Weather Service meteorologist LeeAnn Allegretto. “If you do have to, it’s important to cover all exposed skin. Frostbite and hypothermia are a major concern with the wind chills we’ve seen.”

As a cold front of Arctic air makes its way into northwest Montana, the Missoula and Bitterroot valleys will experience temperatures in the single digits and lows below zero at night, according to the National Weather Service.

With the wind chills, the air will feel 35 below tonight and into Friday. The National Weather Service has issued a wind chill warning and winter weather advisory through Friday.

“It’s an insanely cold air mass and it started to edge into northwest Montana several days ago and this is its second reinforced push,” Allegretto said Thursday, adding Missoula and the Bitterroot haven’t seen the coldest temperatures yet. “We still think tonight and tomorrow morning will be a little colder. Wind chills will still be in the danger zone even if they die down a bit.”