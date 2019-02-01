Now that the Midwest is done with its Polar Vortex, it’s sending the leftovers to western Montana.
“We have a winter storm coming in this weekend, and it’s one of the strongest ones we’ve seen in a while,” National Weather Service meteorologist Jeff Kitsmiller said on Friday.
Travel could get complicated Friday night and into Saturday morning with freezing rain and mountain snow predicted across much of northwest Montana, including Interstate 90, U.S. Highway 2 and U.S. Highway 200. Then after a warm period pushing temperatures up to the low 30s, a blast of arctic air should arrive Sunday morning.
“When that deep cold air mass crashes over the mountains, we have pretty good confidence of seeing 30 mph to 40 mph for gusts in northwest Montana,” Kitsmiller said. That will mix with a flow of moisture coming from the West Coast to produce 4 inches of snow or more across most valleys west of the Continental Divide. It could also push wind chills down to subzero levels from Kalispell to Missoula.
More than 680 temperature records fell last week in the Midwest as the arctic air mass pushed the mercury well past 30 below zero. Cotton, Minnesota, hit minus-56, missing the state’s cold-temperature record by 4 degrees and Montana’s coldest mark by 24. A reading on Rogers Pass east of Lincoln claims a national low record of minus-70 on Jan. 20, 1954.
Chicago may go from Windy City to Whiplash City on Saturday when its thermometers are expected to shift from minus-22 to 40 above. Kitsmiller said Montana’s chill isn’t directly related to that Midwest blast, but was a separate cold air mass working its way southwest out of Canada.
The heaviest snow west of the Continental Divide will probably fall Sunday morning until around noon, followed by high winds and deep cold. By Monday morning, the Seeley-Swan area could feel wind chills around minus-20, while Missoula should hit 10 below zero. The Bitterroot will get a lesser hit, with temperatures in the teens or single digits and lighter winds.
Cold air should remain throughout the week, with another storm system forecast toward the end of the week that could bring more snow.