Arctic blast headed to Montana

Pull down your earflaps: An arctic blast is headed to Montana this weekend and temperatures will be in the single digits and teens — 20 to 30 degrees below normal for March.

"We have several different concerns," said meteorologist Travis Booth in a National Weather Service of Missoula planning briefing posted Thursday on YouTube.

Harsh wind and icy roads appear to be in the offing. Beginning on Friday morning, the arctic air will head over the Continental Divide and slowly work its way southward across western Montana, bringing wind gusts as high as 45 mph along the divide and in the Flathead Valley, according to the National Weather Service.

Saturday night, Missoula could see a low of 9 degrees, and Kalispell could see a low of 2 degrees, as examples. Generally, anticipate wind gusts at 25-35 mph in western Montana, according to an update on the Weather Service website.

"We do have concerns for blowing and drifting snow because of the wind," Booth said.

The models are not consistent in predicting how far south and west the arctic air may reach. But the forecast is for low temperatures and wind chill on Friday morning, which could affect people's morning routines.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}