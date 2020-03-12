Arctic blast headed to Montana

Pull down your earflaps: An arctic blast is headed to Montana this weekend and temperatures will be in the single digits and teens — 20 to 30 degrees below normal for March.
"We have several different concerns," said meteorologist Travis Booth in a National Weather Service of Missoula planning briefing posted Thursday on YouTube.
Harsh wind and icy roads appear to be in the offing. Beginning on Friday morning, the arctic air will head over the Continental Divide and slowly work its way southward across western Montana, bringing wind gusts as high as 45 mph along the divide and in the Flathead Valley, according to the National Weather Service.
Saturday night, Missoula could see a low of 9 degrees, and Kalispell could see a low of 2 degrees, as examples. Generally, anticipate wind gusts at 25-35 mph in western Montana, according to an update on the Weather Service website.
"We do have concerns for blowing and drifting snow because of the wind," Booth said.
The models are not consistent in predicting how far south and west the arctic air may reach. But the forecast is for low temperatures and wind chill on Friday morning, which could affect people's morning routines.
"Friday morning, about the time kids are out trying to catch the bus, it looks like we'll have a few single digits to teens for wind chills in northwest Montana, so keep that in mind," Booth said.
The front won't bring a ton of precipitation, but it will be enough to possibly cause trouble on the highways. The front could drop a couple of inches of snow, and especially strong winds are forecast for the west side of the Whitefish Range along U.S. Highway 93 and on the east side of Flathead Lake.
"With the front itself on Friday, we have potential for flash freeze on the roadways," Booth said.
Saturday morning, temperatures will be in the single digits, teens and low 20s for western Montana. Once Sunday rolls around, the blast starts winding down, but that is also when the Weather Service anticipates the possibility of record low temperatures.
"Low temperatures are pretty striking," Booth said.
Early next week, things might start heading back to normal.
"We stay relatively cool with a gradual warm-up early next week," Booth said.
