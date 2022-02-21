Arctic blast to persist through Wednesday

Winter returned to the Missoula Valley early Monday morning, when trash cans started banging in the 20 mph arctic wind and the temperature dropped 25 degrees in a couple of hours.

The abrupt chill collided with a moist Pacific weather front and caused flash-freezing in several spots across western Montana, including Lookout Pass on the Montana-Idaho border and numerous roads in Flathead County.

Continued snowfall drifting in strong winds remained in the forecast for Tuesday. Wind chill warnings for the Missoula and Bitterroot Valleys issued on Monday said perceived temperatures could feel as cold as 15 to 25 below zero through 11 a.m. Tuesday. At that extreme, exposed skin can get frostbitten within 30 minutes.

Montana Highway Patrol reported a handful of non-injury crashes and vehicle slide-offs on I-90 west of Missoula near the St. Regis area on Monday. There was one crash at mile marker 30 of I-90 westbound, but it was cleared before 1 p.m., Trooper Steve Spurr said. As of about 1:15 p.m., there were no lanes shut down or blockage reported.

Spurr described the road conditions as very bad, saying with the temperature dropping as quickly as it is ice is building up, making driving hazardous. The Highway Patrol asks people to be diligent about using chains and driving cautiously.

As of Monday afternoon, there had not been any jack-knifed semi-trucks in the St. Regis or Lookout Pass areas of the interstate.

Whitefish Mountain Ski Resort had to close all its upper-mountain chairlifts on Monday due to blasting winds and low temperatures. The base area recorded 5 inches of new snow, but considerably less on the summit where winds kept blowing the gauge readings around. A website comment described conditions as “Like we’re in a snow globe and someone knocked us off the table and we’re rolling down the stairs.”

The swirling snow will also be a traffic hazard for drivers with reduced visibility and icy pavements. Conditions were expected to be especially difficult in the Kalispell and Bad Rock Canyon areas along Highway 2 Monday afternoon and evening, where wind gusts were predicted to top 40 mph.

Those winds should persist through Wednesday as a second wave of Canadian cold air pushes south and spills over the Continental Divide. Areas along the mountain crest could experience especially strong wind chills of 30 to 40 below zero, including the Seeley-Swan Valley, Glacier National Park and parts of southwest Montana.

And conditions should stay frigid through at least Wednesday. Temperature lows could drop to 10 or 15 below zero for most of western Montana, with dips to 15- or 20-below in the Seeley-Swan Valley. Lows are forecast to stay in single-digit range through Saturday morning.

“We’re getting reports of about 10 inches of snow around Whitefish and Hungry Horse,” National Weather Service meteorologist Ryan Leach said in Missoula on Monday. “Tuesday should have some more cloud cover and then clear out Tuesday night. So we’ll see some near-record temperatures for the Missoula and Kalispell areas. The current record is around -10.”

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.