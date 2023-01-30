Arctic cold, ice cause poor driving conditions in western Montana

Temperatures below zero, blowing snow and slippery ice caused dangerous roadways in western Montana over the weekend.

Emergency teams and law enforcement responded to numerous crashes in the region Friday to Sunday, including one fatal wreck near Marion.

Just before 9 p.m. on Friday, two cars collided head-on along Highway 2 at mile marker 106, according to the Montana Highway Patrol Communications Center. The first car was traveling east when it lost control and veered into oncoming traffic.

One woman from the Columbia Falls area died from injuries and one man was brought to Logan Health Center in Kalispell, according to MHP. His condition was unknown on Monday.

Speed was a suspected factor, and road surfaces were snow-covered at the time of the collision.

MHP Captain Paul Pfau said he saw several car slide-offs over the weekend, which were mostly non-injury.

In Ravalli County, a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 93 on Saturday near Victor blocked northbound traffic in the evening.

Missoula police officers and sheriff’s deputies responded to several crashes in city and county limits over the weekend. Deputies responded to seven accidents on Saturday and five on Sunday, according to Missoula Sheriff’’s Office Spokesperson Jeannette Smith.

City officers logged many small-vehicle accidents too, Missoula Police Spokesperson Whitney Bennett said.

Bennett urged Missoulians to be cognizant of driving conditions, and to leave plenty of space between cars. She also noted drivers may travel below the posted speed limit when roads are icy and snow-covered.

A blast of freezing Arctic air set into much of the Northern United States and Canada over the weekend.

Rain and slushy, wet snow preceding the cold quickly froze as temperatures plummeted into the single-digits on Friday, National Weather Service Missoula Meteorologist Alex Lukinbeal said. This caused dangerous roads. The Montana Department of Transportation issued severe driving condition alerts for parts of I-90 east of Missoula and also Highway 12 starting at Lolo Pass.

Missoula saw about four to six inches of snow Friday into Saturday, while mountain and ski areas saw significantly more, Lukinbeal said.

Missoula hit a low of -10 degrees Fahrenheit on Monday morning. The frigid air is expected to ease up as the week progresses, but lows at night will remain in the teens and low 20s.

“The trend over time is Pacific storm systems will move and temps will slowly moderate,” he explained, adding it might take some time for the storm systems to fully erode the Arctic air.