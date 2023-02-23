A la carte weather will continue across western Montana, as the arctic cold lets up late Friday only to be replaced by more snowfall.

“Tonight we could reach a record low,” National Weather Service meteorologist Trent Smith said on Thursday afternoon. “Negative 8 is the record, and Missoula could reach -9 or -10 tonight. But we should see the wind steadily decrease in the overnight hours. It will still be cold in the early morning commute, but the extreme wind chill concern should relax late Friday morning.”

Downtown Missoula will still suffer under Hellgate winds Friday. While the Missoula airport should reach a high of 15, the downtown and University of Montana campus districts will struggle to reach 12.

Saturday temperatures should rise into the 20s with continued dry skies. Sunday could get as warm as 37 with a 40% chance of snow.

Moderate weather fronts with mountain snow should continue through next week across the Northern Rockies, according to National Weather Service forecasts Thursday. Temperatures will also stay below normal. However, “normal” for the end of February is the low 40s. Highs for the weekend through Monday or Tuesday will struggle to get above 32.

The arctic outbreak that poured freezing air west over the Continental Divide sent thermometers below -25 in the Seeley Lake vicinity Thursday, not counting wind chill. At those lows, unprotected skin could suffer frostbite after a little over 5 minutes' exposure, Smith said.