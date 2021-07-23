 Skip to main content
Arden Pepion missing girl case escalated to federal level
Arden Pepion missing girl case escalated to federal level

arden

Arden Pepion, 3.

The case of a missing girl on Montana's Blackfeet Reservation has been escalated to the U.S. Department of Justice for further investigation.

Arden Pepion, who was 3 when she went missing April 22, vanished in the area surrounding Joe Show East off U.S. Highway 89 South.

In the three months since her disappearance, there has been little provided to Arden’s family in the way of answers and closure.

Pepion was last seen around 7 p.m. on April 22 in the surrounding areas of Joe Show East off U.S. Highway 89 South on the Blackfeet Reservation.

Earlier this week, Lydia Lerma, a family advocate, was contacted by Arbana Pepion, Arden’s mother, hoping Lerma’s foundation could connect her with resources to further investigate the case.

The foundation, started and directed by Lerma, works with and advocates for survivors of sexual abuse and families of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons cases.

Following her talk with Arbana, Lerma reached out to Operation Lady Justice, the Presidential Task Force on Missing and Murdered American Indians and Alaska Natives. While the task force itself does not review or investigate cases, it serves as an agency to connect families of Missing and Murdered Indigenous People with federal agents.

Apart from Arden’s young age, Lerma said this case was striking because there are so many leads that point in such different directions. After gathering a host of information through the foundation’s case investigators, Lerma said her team thought the case would be best handled at a federal level.

On Thursday, Lerma reported to the Missoulian she received confirmation Arden’s case is in the hands of federal agents. The unit chief of the task force, Marcelino Toersbigns, told Lerma the case had reached "the highest levels in Washington, D.C." 

An avid lover of music, Arden was always bouncing around and finding new songs to dance to. When she wasn't at her preschool or with friends, she could be found trying to learn new TikTok dances with her older sisters, Alexis, Maxine and Maddie.

“There should be no stone left unturned,” Lerma said. “We want to know where she’s at and what happened to her.”

She hopes a federal investigation can bring definitive answers about what happened to Arden for her loved ones, she added.

“There’s a lot of different information that needs to be sorted through and we need to have the resources allocated to handle the investigation properly,” Lerma said.

In a June update from the Montana Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons Task force, 189 people were listed as missing in the state. Of those, 60, or 32%, are listed as Indigenous people. Thirty-eight of the cases are people under the age of 21.

