Arden Pepion missing girl case escalated to federal level

The case of a missing girl on Montana's Blackfeet Reservation has been escalated to the U.S. Department of Justice for further investigation.

Arden Pepion, who was 3 when she went missing April 22, vanished in the area surrounding Joe Show East off U.S. Highway 89 South.

In the three months since her disappearance, there has been little provided to Arden’s family in the way of answers and closure.

Earlier this week, Lydia Lerma, a family advocate, was contacted by Arbana Pepion, Arden’s mother, hoping Lerma’s foundation could connect her with resources to further investigate the case.

The foundation, started and directed by Lerma, works with and advocates for survivors of sexual abuse and families of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons cases.

Following her talk with Arbana, Lerma reached out to Operation Lady Justice, the Presidential Task Force on Missing and Murdered American Indians and Alaska Natives. While the task force itself does not review or investigate cases, it serves as an agency to connect families of Missing and Murdered Indigenous People with federal agents.