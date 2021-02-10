Are kids ready? Missoula County assesses kindergartners' preparedness

Frank said many students at Lowell do not have access to early childhood education and the data can help demonstrate a need for that in the neighborhood, where community organizers have worked with Lowell on plans for a long-term child care program at the school.

The goal is to eventually administer the grant-funded assessment in all of Missoula County's 54 kindergarten classrooms and use the data to advocate for funding at the local and state level for services and resources that help prepare kids for kindergarten such as publicly funded preschool, and to assist teachers.

"It's going to be tremendously valuable and useful to us as we continue to make decisions about our early care and education system, about our supports to families," Decker said.

In the first month that a student is in kindergarten, parents complete a survey with questions about their child's life experiences from birth to age five. That includes everything from birthweight to whether their child has access to medical care and what their family life is like, such as if their parents have had job changes or are stressed. It also asks about what community resources the family has utilized and if the child has attended a care program.