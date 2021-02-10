Are kids ready? Missoula County assesses kindergartners' preparedness

A new assessment found that over half of kindergartners in 18 Missoula County classrooms were not fully ready for kindergarten in 2020.
The assessment found that only 45% of children were fully ready for kindergarten in the areas of self-expression, self-regulation and academics.
"That's not to say that those children shouldn't be there," said Grace Decker of United Way's Zero to Five Initiative. "But this does mean that teachers are going to need to be focusing on those baseline entry skills in a really significant way as the school year gets started."
The early kindergarten assessment, developed by a California company called Applied Survey Research, did not find significant differences in child readiness between 2020 and when the survey was piloted in 2019.
However, factors that were tied to kindergarten readiness in 2019, such as access to early childhood education and the use of community resources like parks, museums and libraries, were replaced in 2020 by family activities. Early childhood programs were also a factor for readiness in 2019, but did not appear as much among children assessed in 2020. About 78% of those children had previously attended an early childhood education program before they were closed during the pandemic.
Families also reported more stress in 2020, economic losses and changes to family routines such as later bedtimes and more screen time. All of that correlated with children being less ready for kindergarten.
The assessment is part of a new countywide initiative to determine where students are when they enter kindergarten and how school and community resources could be used to better prepare kids.
The assessment uses family questionnaires and teacher observations to examine students' readiness in the areas of self-expression, self-regulation and academics, and combines those results to show correlations.
The data is aggregated and anonymous, and illustrates correlations between things like how tired a child is with how ready they are for school. In Missoula, a child's health and well-being were the top factors contributing to kindergarten readiness in 2019, when the assessment was piloted, and in 2020. A child's age and lower parental stress were also significant factors in both years.
"It gives us a starting point for where kids are and it also evaluates the health of our early childhood system," said Barbara Frank, principal of Lowell Elementary School. "So we understand which students are coming with early childhood education experiences and which kids aren't and how that impacts the services they need at their school."
Montana is one of six states that lacks publicly funded preschool. Montana lawmakers have repeatedly rejected bills that would create a state-funded program. State lawmakers are not considering any bills that would create publicly funded preschool during the 2021 legislative session currently underway.
Frank said many students at Lowell do not have access to early childhood education and the data can help demonstrate a need for that in the neighborhood, where community organizers have worked with Lowell on plans for a long-term child care program at the school.
The goal is to eventually administer the grant-funded assessment in all of Missoula County's 54 kindergarten classrooms and use the data to advocate for funding at the local and state level for services and resources that help prepare kids for kindergarten such as publicly funded preschool, and to assist teachers.
"It's going to be tremendously valuable and useful to us as we continue to make decisions about our early care and education system, about our supports to families," Decker said.
In the first month that a student is in kindergarten, parents complete a survey with questions about their child's life experiences from birth to age five. That includes everything from birthweight to whether their child has access to medical care and what their family life is like, such as if their parents have had job changes or are stressed. It also asks about what community resources the family has utilized and if the child has attended a care program.
Meanwhile, teachers observe students' behavior and note their self-expression (their ability to communicate their needs) and their self-regulation (their ability to control their behavior).
Decker said Zero to Five is already planning meetings with local government, health care, education and nonprofit sectors to ask what they would like to learn from the data.