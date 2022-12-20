Are you listening? Local strings carol airport travelers

An arctic outbreak loomed over the airline schedule, but a live rendition of “Carol of the Bells” lent Missoula holiday travelers a sense of calm as they headed for their flights on Tuesday.

The musicians were equally pleased to be present. Garden City Strings evolved out of a 2017 University of Montana MOLLI class. Music Professor Margaret Baldridge invited the over-age-50 students to “Welcome Back to Your Violin or Viola” as encouragement to revive youthful musical ambitions. At least 18 participants decided to carry on with an informal ensemble.

“We have lots of people who used to play in high school now playing together,” organizer Audrey Peterson said. “We rehearse every week, but it’s not very often we get a chance to do something.”

She recruited Missoula friend David Barthelmess (a longtime choral director, including at Hellgate High School) to conduct.

“She said, ‘We have this group — can you give us a beat?’” Barthelmess said. “We played in high school orchestra together.”

Surrounded by piles of luggage (instrument cases, actually) and several boxes of homemade cookies, members of the Garden City Strings relished a chance to perform for someone other than themselves in the Missoula Montana Airport. Passengers scurrying from the ticket counters paused as they realized real players had replaced the typical tinny lobby sound system. Many recorded a video postcard to share with family awaiting their arrivals.