A man from Arizona died in a Seeley Lake crash on Saturday, and officials identified another man who died in a May 3 crash with a cow on Highway 93.

On Saturday, a Ford F-150 carrying a 36-year-old man from Arizona was driving south on Airport Road in Seeley Lake. At about 3:15 a.m., it ran off the right side of the road and and struck a guardrail, according to a Montana Highway Patrol crash report.

The truck re-entered the road, crossed over and hit an embankment. It landed on its right side. The driver was dead when law enforcement arrived, the report stated.

The driver was the only person in the car. He was not wearing a seat belt, according to the report, and alcohol is a suspected factor in the fatal crash. Conditions were wet, and the road was rural and sloped downhill.

Also on Saturday, Lake County Sheriff Don Bell released the name of a motorcyclist who died after he struck a cow on Highway 93 near Post Creek.

The biker was 59-year-old Dewayne Kemp of Ronan, according to Bell.

Kemp was traveling on the highway near McDonald Lake Road in Ronan when a black cow came into the road. The motorcycle hit the animal and went off the road, landing about 30 yards from where the collision happened, according to Montana Highway Patrol.

"The Sheriff’s Office would like to extend our condolences to the family and loved ones of Mr. Kemp," Bell wrote in a press release. Highway patrol is still investigating the crash.