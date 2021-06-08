Arlee couple uses grant to start 'u-pick' raspberry farm

When they find out which varieties thrive best, they’ll plant out the rest of the acre plot and report on their methods, productivity and yield. They’ll also host friends and family for taste-testing.

Jenny Zaso, the communications and data manager for the coalition, said the grants have two purposes.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“The program not only awards Montana-based farmers the funding necessary to buy and test new tools, it also requires the farmer to report the impact that new equipment had on the efficiency and yields at their farm to be shared publicly with other farmers through written reports, videos and podcasts,” she said.

This year, the coalition gave out $100,000 worth of the grants to 27 different Montana farms.

Thornton said it would have been impossible to start an experimental plot of raspberries without the money.

“Establishing a new farm can be a significant financial undertaking,” she said. “The Field Tested Mini-Grant allows us to take the leap without feeling like we’re in over our heads. We’ve been so grateful to the farmers and ranchers who have shared their knowledge and expertise with us as we work to start our operation, and we are happy to pay it forward by reporting on our own experiences and findings through this program.”