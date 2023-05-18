A woman being investigated on suspicion of hitting and killing an Indigenous woman in Arlee appeared in Butte-Silver Bow County court on Thursday for charges related to a separate incident. The charges stem from accusations that she broke into a Butte home and took her two kids illegally just seven days after the Arlee crash.

Mika Westwolf, 22, was walking along Highway 93 near Arlee on March 31 when a Cadillac Escalade traveling north on the highway struck and killed her, according to Montana Highway Patrol. Westwolf was declared dead at the scene. Two children, ages 2 and 4, were in the car, the report stated.

Court filings show Sunny K. White, 28, was charged in Butte-Silver Bow District Court with one count of burglary and one count of parenting interference, both felonies, in connection to an incident that happened on April 7, seven days after Westwolf was killed. She also is charged with one count of misdemeanor criminal mischief.

White pleaded not guilty to the charges at a court hearing on Thursday morning.

On April 7 at about 1:15 a.m., according to the case affidavit, White contacted Butte law enforcement requesting a civil standby to pick up her children from their biological father’s house.

White told the officer that she had two children with a man who lives in Butte and said she wanted to take the children from him because he “was not a fit parent,” the affidavit states. The children’s names are Aryan and Nation, which the Montana Human Rights Network said “clearly indicate her support for white nationalist ideals.” The children’s ages and genders match those in the March 31 fatal crash report.

The affidavit states the officer that responded to the April 7 call “was aware of Sunny being in jail for an incident where someone was killed on a road and Sunny was driving a vehicle that was involved.” White, according to the charging document, told the officer that “charges were dropped due to her blood results being negative.” But prosecutors wrote, “It was later discovered that she bonded out and the charges were not dropped."

The officer advised White to wait the night out at a hotel and return the following morning to speak with day shift personnel to establish a plan. About 20 minutes later, 911 got a call about a woman breaking into a house in Butte, suspected to be White. She allegedly took two children from the house. Dispatch advised she was traveling in a black F-150 truck.

When he was interviewed, the children’s father told officers that White “killed someone while driving a vehicle and she had the two kids with her.” He told officers White was charged with criminal endangerment and other charges were pending toxicology results.

White is not currently in custody and is not currently facing criminal charges in connection to Westwolf’s death. However, Lake County court records show White was cited with two counts of child criminal endangerment the same day Westwolf died, though the counts were dismissed without prejudice pending crime lab results. Dismissed without prejudice means the charges can be brought against White in the future.

Jay Nelson, public information officer for Montana Highway Patrol, confirmed that the agency was notified of a vehicle vs. pedestrian fatality crash on Highway 93 north of Arlee on March 31. He said the vehicle involved was located later that day, and the driver was interviewed. He confirmed that White is being investigated as a suspect and said the investigation is ongoing, pending search warrants and reports from the Montana State Crime Lab.

Lake County Attorney James Lapotka told the Missoulian last week that White’s Cadillac Escalade is being investigated by Montana Highway Patrol as the suspect car involved in hitting a pedestrian on March 31 near Arlee.

Westwolf’s parents Kevin Howard and Carissa Heavy Runner, started a GoFundMe to help with the investigation of the death of Westwolf, watched White’s arraignment remotely on Thursday and said they were disappointed in the outcome.

“Well, she’s free again,” said Heavy Runner.

“We’re just confused why she’s not in jail,” Howard added.

White’s next court appearance for the burglary and interference charges is scheduled for July 27.

Montana Standard Reporter Mike Smith contributed to this story.