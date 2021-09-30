Arlee High School science teacher named Montana Teacher of the Year

Being recognized as the Montana Teacher of the Year is a huge accomplishment, but receiving that honor during one of the most tumultuous times in teaching history is even sweeter.
Bill Stockton, a science teacher at Arlee High School, was recognized this week as the 2022 Montana Teacher of the Year by the Montana Office of Public Instruction.
“The last year and a half has been extremely difficult for everybody, especially for teachers in the context of trying to balance teaching kids online and teaching kids in person,” Stockton said.
“It did feel really nice to be recognized (during the pandemic) just because it’s been extremely stressful and I think that it’s nice to have something positive to look forward to,” he continued.
Arlee High School secretly planned an assembly to surprise Stockton with the announcement that he’d been selected as Teacher of the Year earlier this week. State Superintendent Elsie Arntzen presented him with the award at the assembly and Shelly Fyant, tribal chairwoman for the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes, honored Stockton on behalf of the tribe.
“Bill exemplifies the kind of teacher all educators aspire to be. He has not only ignited a passion for science in his students, but he has also extended that same enthusiasm to all of the student teachers he has mentored,” said Arntzen. “It’s easy to see why Bill was unanimously selected to represent Montana.”
The process of being selected as the state’s teacher of the year is a rigorous one. First, educators are nominated. From that pool several are selected to submit an application that includes several essays, references and letters of recommendation. Based on the applicants, finalists are selected to be interviewed by a panel.
Stockton still isn’t sure exactly who nominated him to begin with.
“I was extremely thrilled and honored to even be a finalist,” Stockton said. “I wasn’t expecting to win the whole thing.”
Both of Montana's senators congratulated Stockton on the honor.
"Bill's enthusiasm and passion for teaching has no doubt inspired countless young Montanans," Sen. Steve Daines said. "Bill, thank you. Thank you for being a great example for all Montana teachers."
"Bill has uplifted, inspired and challenged hundreds of students in Arlee, and his dedication and passion for teaching exemplify the best that Montana has to offer," Sen. Jon Tester said. "I am proud of Bill for achieving this recognition, and I want to extend my sincere thanks to Bill and all Montana teachers who work every single day to give our kids the quality education they need to succeed."
Stockton recently embarked on his 14th full year teaching and a majority of that time has been spent in Arlee. He appreciates the “cohesive staff” at the district, from whom he has learned a lot.
He also enjoys the smaller classroom sizes that allow for a slimmer student-to-teacher ratio.
“I just really enjoy being in a smaller classroom. I feel like it allows me the ability to build relationships a little bit more with my students,” Stockton said. “I think there’s something to be said about the quality of education that we can get when we can build those types of close relationships that are a little bit harder to do in a larger high school.”
Arlee School District Superintendent Mike Perry has worked with Stockton for seven years in a variety of roles. Perry said he and the district are “proud and grateful” that Stockton is a part of their community.
“Mr. Stockton is always striving to increase his own learning so that he may change his teaching methods in order to meet the needs of students in his classroom,” Perry said. “He is also supportive of the students in their endeavors outside of the classroom, which allows him to have sincere and vital relationships, which increases the learning that takes place in his classroom.”
Stockton’s passions for education extend beyond the classroom. He's also involved in helping other educators become better teachers, most recently working with OPI to help other teachers get up-to-date on the new science standards adopted by the state.
He is also deeply involved with Indian Education for All, mandated curriculum standards to provide students cultural enrichment pertaining to the Native American tribes residing in Montana.
“We’re not really given all the tools to fully integrate it into our classrooms,” Stockton said. “As I look for other ways that I can help the profession, I try to think about ways of how to help show teachers some strategies to do that and also just some resources.”
In addition to teaching in Arlee, Stockton also leads classes through the Montana Digital Academy.
He first considered pursing teaching while attending the University of Montana after reflecting on the educators who helped him make it to college.
“If it wasn’t for those teachers and the things that they did for me at different points of my life that I had them, I wouldn’t have probably gone to college,” Stockton said. “I feel like I kind of owed it back to them.”
As an educator now, he is focused on helping his students achieve their dreams.
“With current students, one of the biggest things that I’m always trying to promote is just making sure that they find something that they’re passionate about and that they feel like they have the tools when they leave here that they can pursue that,” he said.
Stockton will go on to represent Montana in the National Teacher of the Year competition.