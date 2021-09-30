Arlee High School science teacher named Montana Teacher of the Year

He also enjoys the smaller classroom sizes that allow for a slimmer student-to-teacher ratio.

“I just really enjoy being in a smaller classroom. I feel like it allows me the ability to build relationships a little bit more with my students,” Stockton said. “I think there’s something to be said about the quality of education that we can get when we can build those types of close relationships that are a little bit harder to do in a larger high school.”

Arlee School District Superintendent Mike Perry has worked with Stockton for seven years in a variety of roles. Perry said he and the district are “proud and grateful” that Stockton is a part of their community.

“Mr. Stockton is always striving to increase his own learning so that he may change his teaching methods in order to meet the needs of students in his classroom,” Perry said. “He is also supportive of the students in their endeavors outside of the classroom, which allows him to have sincere and vital relationships, which increases the learning that takes place in his classroom.”

Stockton’s passions for education extend beyond the classroom. He's also involved in helping other educators become better teachers, most recently working with OPI to help other teachers get up-to-date on the new science standards adopted by the state.