Arlee man arrested for alleged assault over Missoula traffic dispute

As the truck rolled over the victim’s foot, the victim saw a large pipe wrench in the bed of the pickup and used it to shatter the pickup’s back window.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The victim said Schall then made a turn back toward him using his truck and clipped the rear of his motorcycle. The victim stood in pain and disbelief — Schall then got out of the pickup with the pipe wrench in his hand and started to swing it at the victim, striking him several times in the head and on the shoulder.

The victim had kept his helmet on throughout the altercation — officers observed several scuff marks on the victim’s helmet and a scrape on his neck appearing to be fresh.

When police spoke with Schall, he said the victim didn’t take advantage of an open window to turn left. When the victim approached him, the two “exchanged words” and Schall subsequently decided “this wasn’t worth it.” He then pulled forward and to the right of the motorcycle and victim intending to turn right on Broadway and avoid the left turn altogether, he said.

Schall said he responded to his window being shattered by getting out of his truck, yelling something at the victim and swinging the pipe wrench at him but missing. Passersby got involved to deescalate the situation until authorities arrived.