Arlee man arrested for alleged assault over Missoula traffic dispute

An Arlee man was arrested for allegedly assaulting another driver with a pipe wrench and running over his foot with a pickup Saturday following a traffic dispute.
Stewart M. Schall, 56, appeared in Missoula Justice Court on Tuesday on two felony counts of assault with a weapon. His bail was set at $5,000.
Missoula police received numerous reports around 2 p.m. Saturday from concerned callers about a road rage incident at Flynn Lane and West Broadway Street.
Callers reported a man driving a brown pickup and another man driving a motorcycle as the involved parties. They said the motorcycle driver was the victim of an assault by the pickup driver, according to charging documents.
When officers arrived, the disturbance was no longer in progress. Several cars, including the motorcycle and pickup, were parked off the roadway waiting for police.
Officers spoke with the motorcycle driver, who reported he was at a stop sign at the intersection of Flynn Lane and West Broadway waiting to make a left-hand turn when he noticed a pickup stop behind him, also waiting to make a left-hand turn.
He noticed the driver of the pickup, identified as Schall, yelling at him.
The motorcyclist opted to dismount and talk to Schall to see what the problem was. Schall expressed frustration with the amount of time it was taking the victim to turn left. Schall then pulled forward and slowly drove over the victim’s foot, causing him to cry out in pain, the documents said.
As the truck rolled over the victim’s foot, the victim saw a large pipe wrench in the bed of the pickup and used it to shatter the pickup’s back window.
The victim said Schall then made a turn back toward him using his truck and clipped the rear of his motorcycle. The victim stood in pain and disbelief — Schall then got out of the pickup with the pipe wrench in his hand and started to swing it at the victim, striking him several times in the head and on the shoulder.
The victim had kept his helmet on throughout the altercation — officers observed several scuff marks on the victim’s helmet and a scrape on his neck appearing to be fresh.
When police spoke with Schall, he said the victim didn’t take advantage of an open window to turn left. When the victim approached him, the two “exchanged words” and Schall subsequently decided “this wasn’t worth it.” He then pulled forward and to the right of the motorcycle and victim intending to turn right on Broadway and avoid the left turn altogether, he said.
Schall said he responded to his window being shattered by getting out of his truck, yelling something at the victim and swinging the pipe wrench at him but missing. Passersby got involved to deescalate the situation until authorities arrived.
Witnesses corroborated the stories of Schall and the victim, and one stated Schall was clearly the aggressor from what she saw. A second witness, who watched the entire incident, recalled hearing the motorcyclist scream out in pain and yell something along the lines of “my foot!” The witness then reported seeing Schall driving like he was trying to hit the motorcyclist.
Schall was arrested. He denied using his pickup to make any intentional contact with the victim or his motorcycle, court documents said. When asked why he was swinging the wrench at the victim, Schall reportedly said it was “probably out of anger and retaliation.”
The victim sent photos showing bruises officers thought to be consistent with being struck by a pipe wrench, as well as pictures of scrapes and dents on his motorcycle allegedly caused by Schall’s pickup.
State prosecution requested bail be set in the amount of $20,000 based on community safety concerns.
The public defender's office asked Schall be released on his own recognizance, saying this was a road-rage incident that went awry and something like this is not likely to happen again.
"The allegations here are pretty alarming," Missoula Justice of the Peace Landee Holloway said before setting bail.
Schall's arraignment was set for Sept. 20 at 9 a.m.