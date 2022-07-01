Arlee Powwow returns after 2-year hiatus

ARLEE — The Arlee Powwow returned from pandemic quarantine Friday amid the jingle of bells and a flurry of multicolored streamers.

The multi-day celebration marked the first time the powwow has taken place since organizers suspended the event due to the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020.

For the revelers who turned out to the event Thursday and Friday, the Arlee Powwow was a time of celebration and remembrance.

“It’s really great to see all our friends coming back,” said Pend d'Oreille elder Stephen Small Salmon. “We lost a lot of friends, too.”

Thursday's gathering got off to a somber start with a memorial for lives lost during the pandemic. Friday, the powwow turned joyful as celebrants reveled in the chance to collectively honor Salish and Pend d'Oreille culture once again.

“It’s just happiness, you know,” said Small Salmon. “…We’re just like a big family.”

For organizer Ronald Matt, the Arlee Powwow is literally a family tradition. 2022 is the first year Matt has taken the reins of the powwow, but his father and grandfather both led the festivities before Matt assumed leadership.

“To me, the significance of this powwow, since my grandpa had it and my dad had it, this is kind of an inheritance to me,” Matt said. “That’s why it’s really important to me to keep it.”

Participants come to dance, camp and patronize Indigenous vendors. But to Matt, more than anything, it’s a way to sustain Salish culture.

Matt remembers meeting with the late elder Antoine "Tony" Incashola Sr., a longtime leader of the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes, before Incashola passed away on June 7.

According to Matt, Incashola shared concerns that their tribal traditions were slipping away.

Matt promised Incashola, “as long as I’m alive, Tony, I’m going to keep it (the tradition) alive.”

As evidence of that effort, Matt said he anticipated a bigger turnout this year than in any other in the 122-year-old history.

Attendees showed up from as far afield as Arizona, Idaho and Washington. Crew members from the TV show “Yellowstone” planned to attend the event, according to Matt.

For first-time visitors like Lisa Haupt, who traveled from out of state to attend the powwow, the Arlee celebration served as a way to reconnect with cultural values she missed over the past two years.

“Being away from the powwow circuit, it’s hard,” she said. “This is what we do.”

Haupt said she created six new outfits to attend powwows now that the events are cropping back up around the region. On Friday, Haupt was most looking forward to an opportunity to dance again.

“It’s fun here,” she said. “It’s our way. It’s our life.”

Longtime powwow participants shared Haupt’s enthusiasm for the return of the event.

“To not do it was hard,” said Anna Whiting-Sorrell, whose family has been attending the Arlee Powwow for more than three decades.

She and her family gathered Friday in the shade of tipis decorated with blue and gold streamers for Ukraine and rainbow streamers representing LGBTQIA+ Pride.

“This is how we communicate,” she said of the colorful streamers.

Whiting-Sorrell admitted it felt “overwhelming” to return to the powwow after two traumatic years, and she expressed a mixture of emotions before donning regalia for the dances.

“The dance is really about healing and celebration,” she said.

Fellow dancer Valenda Morigeau had extra reason to celebrate Friday: She planned to get married during the scalp dance.

Her aunt, Naomi Robinson, bubbled with excitement for the occasion and its far-reaching significance.

“I think it means a lot to our community,” said Robinson. “We were starting to lose our sense of community. This brings us back together.”

