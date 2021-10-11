Arlee woman works to preserve and teach the Salish language

She spent some time in Washington working with the Kalispel Tribe and its language program before coming back to the Flathead Reservation for her bachelor of arts degree in tribal historic preservation from Salish Kootenai College. She later taught Native American history and Salish at St. Ignatius High School.

Now, she’s in her second year of master’s research in linguistics and collects data from first-language Salish speakers.

“I knew that I kind of already had this immersion fluency where it was this natural way of understanding the language," Decker said. "But I know that there’s just so much that goes along with the languages as far as the functions and the rules to really be able to preserve the language."

Her work now is a race against the clock as tribal elders age. Decker figures she only has a decade or so left with these fluent speakers.

“It’s a really, really important time to document everything that they have,” Decker said.

When Decker was pregnant with her first child, she would speak Salish to her in the womb. She also spoke in Salish with tribal elders while she was pregnant.