Arlene Walker-Andrews: MCPS District B school board trustee candidate

There are 13 candidates who have filed to run for six trustee positions opening up across four district’s this year to serve on the Missoula County Public Schools board.

The spring school election will be conducted through mail-in ballots that must be received by the county election office no later than 8 p.m. on election day, May 3. No polling places will be open on election day.

Voters will also be asked to decide on operational levies depending on where they reside.

Last month, trustees approved running a $294,791 elementary general fund levy, which would have an approximate annual tax increase of $2.78 on properties with an assessed value of $100,000. They also approved running a high school district general fund levy of $525,962, which would have an estimated annual tax increase of $2.76 on properties with an assessed value of $100,000.

Taxpayers who live in the MCPS Elementary District 1 would pay both the elementary and high school levies if approved by voters.

Regular voter registration is currently closed, however late registration is available through noon on Monday, May 2. Voters cannot register to vote on election day due to changes in state law.

For more information on how to register to vote or to check your voter registration status, visit the My Voter Page by the Montana Secretary of State’s Office online.

The Missoulian contacted all candidates running in the upcoming school election for a candidate Q&A. Their responses can be found below and have been lightly edited for length and clarity.

Arlene Walker-Andrews

Age: Old enough to have grandchildren; too old to tell you.

Occupation: Retired, formerly professor of psychology (Rutgers University), Associate Provost (University of Montana)

Education: B.A. in psychology, University of Texas, Austin; Ph.D. in experimental (Developmental) psychology, Cornell University

Family: Husband, Dave Andrews. Two daughters, three grandchildren.

What inspired you to run for school board?

Public education is the foundation of our democracy. I believe in the transformative power of education and I am especially concerned with public education. It enables our children’s success as citizens who sustain that democracy and provides them with the knowledge and skills to reach their potential. I served on a school board for two terms when our daughters were young. I recognize the importance of the board in advocating for all students while stretching financial support and providing oversight. A board benefits from the diverse skills of the individual members as it collaborates on improving students’ achievement and well-being.

If you are elected to the board, how do you plan on facilitating the relationship between the school board and community?

Present polarization in our country spills over into all areas including schools. Fortunately, in Missoula, we have strong relationships to build on. Upon my appointment, I read and tallied all public comments from August into October. Of more than 500 comments and petitions, greater than 80% supported COVID mitigation steps made to keep schools open and safe. As potentially divisive issues arise, I trust we will collaborate because we share a concern for students. Formal board meetings allow little active engagement, so scheduling open meetings, as with the superintendent search, may help. Joint school-community committees provide another mechanism. I will continue to meet with anyone who requests it.

What goals do you hope to accomplish if elected to the board?

Immediate goals include (a) assessing and addressing academic and socio-emotional effects of the pandemic, (b) hiring a new superintendent, and (c) adapting to nationwide shortages in teachers and staff. Critical to reaching these goals is restoring and nurturing the interactions between parents, the Missoula community, and the teachers, staff, administrators, and members of the MCPS Board of Trustees, as discussed earlier.

Are there any issues in the Missoula County Public Schools district that you feel have not been addressed enough by the board in the past?

As we witnessed the concern for equity when a Billings student “timed out” of high school, it illustrated that many gaps plague our educational system and care of students. In Missoula, adult students may enroll in high school, but funding is inadequate for their needs and the interval between finishing and qualifying for additional programs is too large. We must work proactively with others to garner the support students and families need. We cannot wait for shortcomings to emerge “by accident,” but must discover difficulties in advance. Community listening sessions for identifying and devising solutions seem prudent, as well as conversations with all school employees to identify issues before they become problems.

By the end of this school year, MCPS is expected to have $15.2 million left of its COVID relief funds to be spent by December 2024. What areas of the district do you feel should be prioritized to receive those funds?

As required by regulations, the board surveyed staff and community members about these funds. My priorities, along with theirs, are (a) socio-emotional and mental health of students, and (b) programs and activities to assess and address the impacts of the pandemic on academic progress. Therefore, we must fund academic and behavioral interventions, hire more specialists to provide enrichment to give students and teachers opportunities to plan and work one-on-one or in small groups, improve retention of teachers by creating “permanent” substitutes, and upgrade our technology for students who can benefit from online opportunities.

What steps should MCPS take to retain and hire teachers and other support staff?

I don’t have a quick answer for this. Factors influencing retention and hiring characterize all employees: pay and benefits, the number of people reaching retirement age, opportunities for professional development, leadership opportunities, workplace environment, active mentoring, and appreciation for a job well done. We must strive to enhance all of these despite limitations in our budgets and the reality of a nationwide shortage of teachers and support staff. We can look to our teacher preparation programs in Montana for help in identifying strong candidates and listen to what our present teachers and staff tell us about what they need. The board as a team should consider available options.

