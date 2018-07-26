The Army Corps of Engineers has agreed to fix the Orchard Homes levee and spur that breached during the spring flooding in Missoula — but probably not until this time next year.
Catherine DesJardin with the Army Corp of Engineers said the work falls under the Flood Control and Coastal Emergency Act, which allows the federal agency to help rehabilitate flood protection systems damaged by floodwaters. Under the Act, the county is responsible for 20 percent of the costs.
The repair work is in the early stages, DesJardin said, where they’re assessing the damage and developing a report that will consider alternatives for repairs and provide a cost estimate.
“If that’s approved, we’ll move into the engineering and design phase, then start construction,” DesJardin added. “Tentatively, the work on the levees will start at this time next year.”
Greg Robertson, the Missoula County public works director, said the water finally was low enough last week for Corps representatives to do their initial assessment of the Orchard Homes levee and spur, which mainly parallel the Clark Fork River between Grove Street to the east and 200 feet past Tower Street to the west.
He’s heard the project could cost between $500,000 and $750,000, which means the county would be responsible for anywhere from $100,000 to $150,000 in repair costs. The county expects to spend up to $450,000 just on the cover costs incurred during the flooding.
Adriane Beck, director of the county's Office of Emergency Management, said that money includes overtime pay for emergency protective activities and infrastructure repair, mainly to county roads.
In Robertson's office, he pulled out two maps from 1951 that showed where the Orchard Hills levy and a spur were constructed after a flood in 1949.
“The spur eroded out to the south in 2011 — it scoured out but it still runs about 200 feet to the north to the city’s open space,” Robertson said.
The area flooded in 1997, and some repairs were made after the 2011 flood. This year the river’s hydraulics once again scoured out the area below the river elevation on the levee, Robertson said. Now, numerous pockets of the levee — he’s not sure how many — need to be replaced.
Robertson said they will use a combination of large, angular rocks and smaller fill below the high water mark to fix the levees.
About 65 residences, mainly in the Orchard Homes area north of Third Street, were evacuated in May due to the highest flows in the Clark Fork River in 100 years. The melting snowpacks that hovered around 150 percent of average in the surrounding mountains were the main source for the floodwaters.
DesJardin said that if the Clark Fork River floods before the Corps can make the repairs, they’ll respond in a manner similar to what they did when the levee was threatened near Turah in May. The floodwaters had eaten away at the base of the levee, below the waterline. As it undercut the levee, large chunks of it would fall off into the floodwaters.
“If the county’s resources are fully committed and they don’t have the people, equipment and materials, we can come in if asked for assistance and do temporary emergency repairs during the flood event to get those structures stabilized,” DesJardin said. “We are their last line of defense.”
Beck said that regardless of when the work is done on the Orchard Homes levee and spur, the county's response probably would be the same next year if the Clark Fork floods again.
"Those levees were tested to their design and they held, although obviously they sustained some damage," Beck said. "Our greatest hope is they will be able to expedite the repairs that are necessary to get the work done before next spring. But we'll operate the way we would even if the repairs have been made."
That work includes regular inspections, which is how the Turah levee failure was found.
"I think that's a great example of how we operate in the next year regardless of when those repairs are made," Beck said. "When the failure is noted, they go in and made the repairs in 24 hours, and there was no failure of the levee."